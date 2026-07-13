Yaamava' Marks 40 Years with Collector Cars, Michelin-Starred Dining and Major Concerts

Summer-long celebration features Paramount Pictures collaborations, collector car giveaways, Collection 86, Michelin-starred dining and performances by Eric Church, Christina Aguilera, Imagine Dragons and Snoop Dogg

HIGHLAND, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is celebrating 40 years of unforgettable experiences with a summer-long anniversary celebration inspired by the year it first opened its doors. Officially marking the milestone on July 24, the celebration brings together collector car giveaways, collaborations with Paramount Pictures, Michelin-starred dining, rare spirits, nostalgic resort activations and a week of performances by some of music's biggest names.

Over the past four decades, Yaamava' has transformed from a local bingo hall into one of Southern California's premier destinations for gaming, entertainment, and luxury experiences. The anniversary celebration honors that evolution by pairing tributes to the resort's beginnings with the elevated experiences that define Yaamava' today.

As we celebrate 40 years of extraordinary experiences and hospitality at Yaamava', we honor the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, whose vision, perseverance and enduring commitment have guided our evolution and laid the foundation for all that we are today," said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "This summer showcases everything that defines the Yaamava' experience -- world-class entertainment, exceptional dining and unforgettable moments. It is a celebration of four decades of growth and innovation, made possible by the Tribe's leadership, the dedication of our team members and the loyalty of our guests, as we look ahead to an exciting future."

Summer of '86

At the heart of the celebration is a resort-wide tribute to the culture, style and energy of the year the property first opened its doors.

In June, the resort partnered with Paramount Pictures to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the beloved film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Club Serrano members had the chance to win a replica of Cameron Frye's father's iconic Spyder Modena Convertible.

The nostalgia continues from now through July 24 – Club Serrano members can qualify for the chance to win a 1987 Buick GNX, one of the most coveted vehicles of the 1980s. The Grand prize will be presented by LA cultural icon Mister Cartoon, who will unveil a one-of-a-kind mural exclusively for the 40th celebration.

Throughout the resort, guests will also find immersive horticultural installations inspired by 1986, seasonal displays and select food offerings featuring nostalgic 1986 pricing.

Later this year, Yaamava' and Paramount Pictures will reunite to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Pretty in Pink" with themed activations and exclusive giveaways.

Luxurious Dining Experiences

The Pines Modern Steakhouse will host one of Yaamava' Resort's most exclusive dining experiences: a $5,000 six-course dinner created by Michelin-starred chef Paul Liebrandt and Master Sommelier João Pires. Available for one month only, the menu pairs dishes with selections from Collection 86, the resort's curated collection of rare and cult wines and spirits.

Guests can also raise a glass to four decades with the limited-time 40th Anniversary Cocktail, crafted with rare spirits distilled during the 1980s.

Legendary Performances

The celebration culminates with a week of legendary performances at Yaamava' Theater featuring some of the biggest names in music.

Country music star Eric Church will take the stage on July 19, followed by pop icon Christina Aguilera on July 21. Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons will perform on July 23 before hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg headlines the resort's official 40th anniversary on July 24.

The anniversary lineup underscores Yaamava' Theater's reputation as one of Southern California's premier entertainment destinations and serves as the culmination of the resort's 40th anniversary celebration.

Additional information about anniversary events, promotions and entertainment is available at Yaamava.com.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino resort and is ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with luxe suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Best Casino Hotel as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles near Highland, CA. The casino has more than 7,500 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including a premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall, and the new fast-casual dining and immersive entertainment venue, bEATS. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

SOURCE Yaamava' Resort & Casino