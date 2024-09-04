Yaamava' Resort & Casino and Palms Casino Resort Win USA TODAY 10Best Awards

California to Vegas Connection Yields Wins for 'Best Casino Outside Las Vegas' Two Consecutive Years and 'Best Casino in Las Vegas'

HIGHLAND, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel was named "best" in two categories in USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the second consecutive year: Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas and Best Casino Restaurant – The Pines Modern Steakhouse.

Palms Casino Resort, owned and operated by San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority, was named Best Casino in Las Vegas. Yaamava' and Palms together are the dynamic "California to Vegas Connection" offering the best of both casino experiences in the region through membership in the San Manuel loyalty rewards program, Club Serrano.

"We are dedicated to providing exceptional service and unforgettable experiences to everyone who visits Yaamava'. It is a great honor to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to hospitality," said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino. "The tradition of excellence stems from the Tribe's generous and welcoming nature that extends across various aspects and can be felt by our guests, team members, partners, and friends. It is rewarding to be a part of this culture."

Yaamava' Resort & Casino offers unparalleled experiences with luxury casino gaming, world-class live performances, award-winning dining, opulent resort accommodations, and a Forbes 5-Star spa. Yaamava's elite gaming floor features more than 7,200 slots – the most in the west – and hosts many world-premiere games each year to bring the newest and most exciting slots to Yaamava'. Guests also have access to five high-limit gaming areas and 150 table games for a unique gaming experience.

The Pines Modern Steakhouse is home to Yaamava's Collection 86 – a world-class cache of rare and niche wines and spirits – and offers an exquisite dining experience from start to finish. One of only a handful of Kobe-certified restaurants in the U.S., guests of The Pines can indulge in both Kobe and rare Japanese Wagyu beef.

Yaamava's Vegas connection, sister property, Palms Casino Resort, was named "Best Casino in Las Vegas", offering guests a vibrant gaming floor, two resort towers with 766 rooms and suites, and a dynamic mix of dining options including celebrity chef-driven eateries and the popular Ghostbar rooftop lounge. Palms Casino Resort is the first Las Vegas resort fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe, the San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority.

"We are honored to be named 'Best Casino in Las Vegas' and proud to set the standard for quality gaming and exceptional service," said Latisha Prieto, Chairperson of the San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority. "We are grateful to our team members for embracing our Tribe's culture of hospitality to deliver an extraordinary experience to every Palms guest."

Yaamava' Resort was also recognized in the Best Hotels category. This Forbes- rated hotel offers exceptional guest service, top of the line amenities and features 432 modern guest rooms and suites.

Yaamava' and Palms were nominated by a panel of experts, including editors from USA TODAY, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors, and sources from both media and other Gannett properties before being voted on by the public.

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star-rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater.

Recently named the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino outside of Las Vegas and the Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, it is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA. The Casino has more than 7,200 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

Palms Casino Resort is a trailblazer as the first Las Vegas resort fully owned and operated by a Native American tribe.

With 766 hotel rooms and suites across two towers, Palms offers a dynamic mix of bars and restaurants including the acclaimed steakhouse Scotch 80 Prime, the popular A.Y.C.E Buffet, and celebrity chef-driven eateries including Mabel's BBQ by Chef Michael Symon and sky-high dining at Vetri Cucina from Chef Marc Vetri. Home to live entertainment venues, and unique lifestyle experiences within a redesigned 95,000-square-foot casino, amenities include free valet and self-parking, The Pearl (a 2,500-seat concert theater), Ghostbar Rooftop Lounge, The Spa & Salon, the Brenden Theatre 14-screen cinema, over 190,000 square feet of meeting space, and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums. Sammy's Island at Palms Pool, named after rock legend Sammy Hagar, offers island fun and laid-back vibes.

Palms features innovative suites like the Hardwood Suite for basketball fans, the Kingpin Suite for bowling enthusiasts, and many more theme suites. The Sky Villa suites, with masterful artwork, private pools and terraces, and breathtaking views of the Strip, provide unmatched luxury for unforgettable experiences.

Located just west of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road, Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA), an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. For more details, visit palms.com or the Palms Press Room.

