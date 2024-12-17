Yaamava' Resort & Casino Awards Torrance Resident $1 Million in The Wizard of Oz-themed Million Dollar Moment Promotion

The $1 million giveaway is the culmination of a six-week-long program at Yaamava' Resort & Casino and its sister property Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, evoking elements to celebrate the milestone 85th anniversary of the iconic film, The Wizard of Oz.

"Partnering with the Wizard of OZ to lead us down the yellow brick road to a Million dollars has been electrifying at both Yaamava' and the Palms," said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "From California to Vegas, our Club Serrano members always get the very best in entertainment, rewards and more! This was the ninth Million Dollar winner in 2024, and it was just as exciting as the first one!"

From November through mid-December, Club Serrano members enjoyed a free digital download of the movie, participated in a themed trivia event, and had the chance to snag one of 55 Emerald Tickets to secure a spot in the finale for $1 million cash grand prize drawing. In addition to multiple on-property activations, the campaign was supported by a multi-platform media program including themed television, radio, digital and social media.

The grand prize winner, an Emerald-level Club Serrano member, secured his grand finale spot in a series of last-chance drawings that took place in the hours leading up to the life-changing moment.

Club Serrano members have access to exclusive giveaways and experiences year-round, with several luxury car giveaways around the corner including an Audi E-Tron on Christmas Day then TWO Aston Martins and Porsche Paradise to kick off 2025.

For details about Yaamava's upcoming promotions, visit Yaamava.com.

SOURCE Yaamava' Resort & Casino