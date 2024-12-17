Yaamava' Resort & Casino Awards Torrance Resident $1 Million in The Wizard of Oz-themed Million Dollar Moment Promotion

News provided by

Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Dec 17, 2024, 16:03 ET

Celebrity Mario Lopez presents cash prize as emcee for grand finale event

HIGHLAND, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their annual Million Dollar Moment promotion, Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel awarded one lucky Club Serrano member $1 million cash on December 16. Actor and media personality Mario Lopez was the emcee for the grand finale event, personally handing the life-changing prize to the evening's big winner. This year's promotion celebrated the 85th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz.

The $1 million giveaway is the culmination of a six-week-long program at Yaamava' Resort & Casino and its sister property Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, evoking elements to celebrate the milestone 85th anniversary of the iconic film, The Wizard of Oz.

"Partnering with the Wizard of OZ to lead us down the yellow brick road to a Million dollars has been electrifying at both Yaamava' and the Palms," said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "From California to Vegas, our Club Serrano members always get the very best in entertainment, rewards and more! This was the ninth Million Dollar winner in 2024, and it was just as exciting as the first one!"

From November through mid-December, Club Serrano members enjoyed a free digital download of the movie, participated in a themed trivia event, and had the chance to snag one of 55 Emerald Tickets to secure a spot in the finale for $1 million cash grand prize drawing. In addition to multiple on-property activations, the campaign was supported by a multi-platform media program including themed television, radio, digital and social media.

The grand prize winner, an Emerald-level Club Serrano member, secured his grand finale spot in a series of last-chance drawings that took place in the hours leading up to the life-changing moment.

Club Serrano members have access to exclusive giveaways and experiences year-round, with several luxury car giveaways around the corner including an Audi E-Tron on Christmas Day then TWO Aston Martins and Porsche Paradise to kick off 2025.

For details about Yaamava's upcoming promotions, visit Yaamava.com. 

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star-rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2023 USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice Award for Best Casino outside of Las Vegas and the Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, it is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA. The Casino has more than 7,200 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

SOURCE Yaamava' Resort & Casino

