Yaamava' Resort & Casino Celebrates Lunar New Year with Celebrity Chef Jet Tila

Food Network star will take over Hong Bao Kitchen with exclusive menu and promotions for the Year of the Snake

HIGHLAND, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is kicking off 2025 with a spectacular Lunar New Year celebration honoring the Year of the Snake with celebrity chef and Southern California native, Jet Tila.

Known for his innovative approach to Asian fusion cuisine, Chef Jet will take over Hong Bao Kitchen, an upscale Asian restaurant at Yaamava', to collaborate with the resort on an exclusive, limited-time menu that guests can enjoy from January 29 to February 25. Jet's menu will blend authentic Asian flavors with new twists, offering delicious dishes like Golden Purse Wonton Soup, Long Life Noodles, Crispy Tangerine Beef and more.

"I am beyond excited to partner with Yaamava' Resort & Casino to celebrate Lunar New Year in such a vibrant way," said Jet Tila. "The Year of the Snake is all about transformation, and I'm bringing my own twist to traditional Asian flavors at Hong Bao Kitchen. It's going to be an incredible journey of creativity, celebration, and of course, delicious food. I can't wait to share this unique experience with guests at Yaamava' and the Southern California community!"

The celebration of the Lunar New Year season at Yaamava' will continue resort-wide, with exciting gaming promotions, cultural performances, and an unforgettable concert with Taiwanese superstar Richie Jen at the Yaamava' Theater on February 8 and 9. Club Serrano members will earn chances to win a custom-designed snake timepiece from world-renowned celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills. Back by popular demand, eight days of Hong Kong style lobster will be offered at Serrano Buffet.

"What an incredible opportunity to collaborate with Chef Jet Tila and bring his culinary vision to Yaamava' in celebration of Lunar New Year," said Oliver Wolf, Vice President of Culinary Operations. "This partnership allows our guests to experience a truly special dining adventure that blends tradition and modern flair. We're thrilled to have this elevated, one-of-a-kind menu as part of many amazing offerings for the season at Yaamava'."

Visit Yaamava.com for details on all Lunar New Year offerings and promotions throughout the property.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Five-Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five Star spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas and Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA. The Casino has more than 7,400 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com

About Chef Jet Tila

From battling the legendary Masaharu Morimoto on Iron Chef America, opening Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, and guiding Anthony Bourdain through many markets and restaurants, Chef Jet Tila is internationally celebrated for his culinary expertise. This three-time Emmy, James Beard nominee and best-selling author grew up in the first family of Thai food and then later attended both French and Japanese culinary schools. Chef Jet was appointed as the inaugural Culinary Ambassador of Thai Cuisine by the Royal Thai Consulate, the first-ever chef to represent his country's culture and cuisine. Chef Jet's culinary operations include serving as the VP of Culinary of Pei Wei Group and Managing Partner for Dragon Tiger Noodle Co in Las Vegas. He has partnerships with Compass Group, Schwan's CJ food, HSN and NBCUniversal/DreamWorks. He appears as a host, co-host, judge, and competitor on many Food Network shows such as Tournament of Champions, Ready Jet Cook, Iron Chef America, Cutthroat Kitchen, Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay and Guy's Grocery Games. As well as appearances on an array of shows ranging from the Today Show, Master Chef, and Rachel Ray, Chef Jet holds six culinary Guinness World Records.

