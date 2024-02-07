Yaamava' Resort & Casino Earns Prestigious Forbes Ratings in Three Categories

The Serrano Spa earned a Five-Star award, and The Pines Modern Steakhouse and Yaamava' Resort each earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award, the only three in the Inland Empire to receive such designation.

HIGHLAND, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Forbes Travel Guide announced that for the second consecutive year, Yaamava' Resort & Casino has earned Star Awards in three categories. The Serrano Spa earned a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award, and The Pines Modern Steakhouse and Yaamava' Resort each earned a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award.

"We are honored to be recognized for the excellent hospitality we prioritize every day," said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino. "The Serrano Spa, The Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Yaamava' Resort represent the exceptional, elevated experiences that our guests have come to expect. We are grateful to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for the honor and trust they place in us to operate their flagship resort and gaming property."

"This year's Star Awards reflects the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences," says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining and well-being. Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience."

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star-rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2023 USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice Award for Best Casino outside of Las Vegas and the Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, it is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA. The Casino has more than 7,200 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall . The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

