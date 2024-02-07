Yaamava' Resort & Casino Earns Prestigious Forbes Ratings in Three Categories

News provided by

Yaamava' Resort & Casino

07 Feb, 2024, 12:27 ET

The Serrano Spa earned a Five-Star award, and The Pines Modern Steakhouse and Yaamava' Resort each earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award, the only three in the Inland Empire to receive such designation.

HIGHLAND, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Forbes Travel Guide announced that for the second consecutive year, Yaamava' Resort & Casino has earned Star Awards in three categories. The Serrano Spa earned a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award, and The Pines Modern Steakhouse and Yaamava' Resort each earned a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award.

"We are honored to be recognized for the excellent hospitality we prioritize every day," said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino. "The Serrano Spa, The Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Yaamava' Resort represent the exceptional, elevated experiences that our guests have come to expect. We are grateful to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for the honor and trust they place in us to operate their flagship resort and gaming property."

"This year's Star Awards reflects the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences," says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining and well-being. Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience."

To learn more about our award-winning venues, visit yaamava.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide:
Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino:
Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star-rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2023 USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice Award for Best Casino outside of Las Vegas and the Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, it is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA. The Casino has more than 7,200 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter). 

SOURCE Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Also from this source

Yaamava' Resort & Casino Wins 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas

Yaamava' Resort & Casino Wins 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel has been named the winner in two categories in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. First for the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.