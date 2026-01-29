Yaamava' Resort & Casino Kicks off 40th Anniversary Year in Grand Style with Spectacular Lunar New Year Line-Up

From Chef Jet Tila's Exclusive Culinary Creations to Luxury Prizes, Live Entertainment and an $88,888 and $888,888 Baccarat Tournament—Yaamava' Celebrates its Biggest Year Yet

HIGHLAND, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is kicking off its 40th Anniversary year with an unforgettable lineup of culinary experiences, vibrant celebrations and exciting promotions for Lunar New Year.

Culinary:

Food Network star and renowned culinary anthropologist Chef Jet Tila is returning to Yaamava' to elevate the flavors of Lunar New Year. Guests can savor his expertise in Asian cuisine at bEATS, Yaamava' Resort & Casino's newest fast-casual dining and entertainment hotspot, and indulge in bold, contemporary dishes at Hong Bao Kitchen.

Jet Tila's Menu at bEATS – January 20 through March 31:

The Viral Thai Dumpling Bake- Chicken dumplings baked in Thai coconut curry sauce with wok chop and sesame oil

Chicken dumplings baked in Thai coconut curry sauce with wok chop and sesame oil Dynamite Salmon Bowl- Roasted crab meat topped salmon with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Served over rice, edamame and cucumber

Roasted crab meat topped salmon with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Served over rice, edamame and cucumber Thai Sweet Heat Wings - Crispy chicken wings tossed with Thai chili and sriracha

Crispy chicken wings tossed with Thai chili and sriracha Teriyaki Beef Poutine- Korean shaved bulgogi, crispy fries, white cheddar cheese curds

Korean shaved bulgogi, crispy fries, white cheddar cheese curds Korean Short Rib- Korean BBQ short ribs marinated in soy sauce, sugar, Asian pear and sesame oil over short grain rice and kimchi

Jet Tila's Menu at Hong Bao Kitchen– February 17 through 24:

New Years Ultimate Fried Rice- egg, BBQ pork and shrimp, jasmine rice, egg, scallions with Chinese BBQ

egg, BBQ pork and shrimp, jasmine rice, egg, scallions with Chinese BBQ Crispy Tamarind Beef- Crispy beef tossed in Thai tamarind sauce

Crispy beef tossed in Thai tamarind sauce Spicy Wagyu Dan Dan Noodles- Wheat noodles in a Szechuan wagyu sauce with bok choy

Wheat noodles in a Szechuan wagyu sauce with bok choy Long Life Noodles- Classic Lunar New Year egg noodles stir fried with choice of protein

Classic Lunar New Year egg noodles stir fried with choice of protein Typhoon Lobster with Garlic Rice- Wok tossed Maine lobster with crispy garlic and scallions

Reservations are required. Visit yaamava.com to secure a reservation.

Other Spectacular Culinary Experiences During Lunar New Year:

Eight Days of Hong Kong Lobster featured on the Serrano Buffet February 17 – 24 – Indulge in eight unforgettable days of all-you-can-eat Hong Kong–style lobster at Serrano Buffet, available for just $79.95 per person. This limited time feast requires reservations—and it's sure to sell out fast.

– Indulge in eight unforgettable days of all-you-can-eat Hong Kong–style lobster at Serrano Buffet, available for just $79.95 per person. This limited time feast requires reservations—and it's sure to sell out fast. Beginning January 17 Through February 28 – Vibrant décor and festive displays will light up Yaamava', creating an atmosphere sure to dazzle guests. This year, visitors can enjoy an interactive Lunar New Year installation near Big Mo's Café—complete with a complimentary, Asian inspired sweet treat.

Promotions:

Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Porsche 911 Turbo S Giveaway: Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel and Palms Casino Resort are giving guests a chance to win the ultimate horsepower- A 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a 2025 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Club Serrano Members can take advantage of the California to Vegas Connection to qualify for both Porsche 911s by playing and entering to win at Yaamava' and Palms. Finalists for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be announced on March 21 at Yaamava'. Finalists for the Porsche 911 Turbo S will be announced on March 28 at Palms.





Yaamava' Resort & at San Manuel and Palms Resort are giving guests a chance to win the ultimate horsepower- A 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a 2025 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Club Serrano Members can take advantage of the California to Vegas Connection to qualify for both Porsche 911s by playing and entering to win at Yaamava' and Palms. Finalists for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be announced on March 21 at Yaamava'. Finalists for the Porsche 911 Turbo S will be announced on March 28 at Palms. $88,888 and $888,888 Baccarat Tournaments — February 18, 19 & 20

$88,888 and $888,888 Baccarat Tournaments — February 18, 19 & 20

Yaamava' is raising the stakes with its largest Baccarat tournaments in resort history. On Wednesday, February 18, Club Serrano members will have the chance to compete for an electrifying $88,888 grand prize. The excitement surges even higher on February 19 and 20, when players can put their skills to the test for the ultimate jackpot of $888,888. These high stakes tournaments promise heart pounding action and unforgettable moments throughout the Lunar New Year celebration at Yaamava'.





Yaamava' is raising the stakes with its . On , Club Serrano members will have the chance to compete for an electrifying . The excitement surges even higher on , when players can put their skills to the test for the . These high stakes tournaments promise heart pounding action and unforgettable moments throughout the Lunar New Year celebration at Yaamava'. $2.5 Million Dollar Red Envelope Drawing- Club Serrano Members will have a chance to win their share of $2.5 million in the Red Envelope Drawings. Every Friday and Saturday in February from 6 pm- 10 pm, five (5) lucky winners will win Free Play, between $888 and $88,888. Saturday, February 28, one (1) lucky winner will win $888,888 in Free Play, nine (9) winners will share over $280,000 in Free Play.

Entertainment:

Chao Chuan- February 15- Chao Chuan is a popular Taiwanese Mandopop singer, famous for his powerful voice and heartfelt delivery.





The Big Four- February 21- Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and nostalgia! The legendary Hong Kong supergroup Big Four is bringing their electrifying performance to Yaamava' Theater.





Byun Jin Sub- February 27- Experience an unforgettable evening with legendary Korean ballad singer Byun Jin Sub as he brings his iconic voice and timeless hits to Yaamava' Theater.





Experience an unforgettable evening with legendary Korean ballad singer Byun Jin Sub as he brings his iconic voice and timeless hits to Yaamava' Theater. Traditional Lion Dancers- February 13 at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm- Guests will experience Traditional Lunar New Year Lion Dancers as they perform throughout the property in a colorful costume to bring visitors good luck and prosperity in 2026.

For more information about our Lunar New Year special events and promotions, visit yaamava.com to learn more.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino resort, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Best Casino Hotel as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles near Highland, CA. The casino has more than 7,400 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including a premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall, and the new fast-casual dining and immersive entertainment venue, bEATS. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram , TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

About Jet Tila:

Jet Tila is a chef, culinary anthropologist, entrepreneur and Food Network star. Jet has roots deeply embedded in the industry and ones that significantly establish him firmly in the art form he is most passionate about: storytelling through food. Along with a host of accolades and achievements, Jet's television career is vast and includes being the new floor reporter on Iron Chef America, Parts Unknown with Anthony Bourdain, Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, Beat Bobby Flay, Guy's Grocery Games, and the Today Show. He is also the host of Ready Jet Cook.

