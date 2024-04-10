Yaber to Showcase Latest Entertainment Projectors at HKTDC Electronics Fair 2024

HONG KONG, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, is set to showcase its newest innovations at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair from April 13 to April 16. Taking center stage will be on the enhanced K2s premier theater and the new U12 home cinema models, promising captivating experience for everyone.

Yaber showcases latest entertainment projectors at HKTDC eletronics fair 2024

The upgraded Yaber K2s dazzles with 800 ANSI Lumens brightness and 4K compatibility, dual 10W JBL speakers, Dolby Audio support, a 1.3:1 short throw ratio, NFC screencast, Alexa compatibility, and an integrated Google TV stick granting access to Netflix and over 7000 other apps. It promises an unparalleled audiovisual home entertainment extravaganza.

Meanwhile, the Yaber U12, with its 700 ANSI Lumens brightness and 1080P FHD resolution, illuminates a vast array of content from Netflix and other streaming giants with vivid clarity. Dolby Audio support enhances the viewing experience by providing immersive soundscapes. Its portable design, complete with a rotatable gimbal and a carrying handle, ensures versatility for any occasion.

Additionally, Yaber brings other popular home projectors to the spotlight, including the Pro U6 with 1080P FHD, 800 ANSI Lumens, and built-in apps, as well as the compact L1 projector with 1080P resolution support and vertical ±40° auto keystone correction.

In Hong Kong, all Yaber projectors are readily available at HKTVmall, PriceHK, Fortress and Asia Miles. For international markets, customers can conveniently purchase from Amazon stores.

Fair attendees are encouraged to visit Yaber's booth (No. 1E-C16) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center to explore the exclusive offerings. For more information, please visit www.yaber.com or contact [email protected].

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

At Yaber, we're not just a brand; we're an experience. We are dedicated to developing and providing high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors that meet users' demands for individuality, creativity, and interactive entertainment, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the ultimate cinema-quality sound experience.

