Yaber Unveils Upgraded K2s and Introduces V12/U12 Entertainment Projectors during MWC

News provided by

Yaber Technologies Co., Ltd

27 Feb, 2024, 03:40 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer in the entertainment projector industry, proudly reveals the enhanced version of its ever-popular product, the Yaber K2s, alongside the introduction of the Yaber V12/U12 projectors, promising an expanded realm of infinite content at the 2024 Mobile World Congress.

The Yaber K2s home theater projector is renowned for its dynamic and immersive audio experience, featuring JBL & Dolby audio support, as well as NFC Screencast functionality. Users can effortlessly cast movies to their screens by simply tapping their NFC-enabled mobile phones to the projector. Now it introduces an upgraded entertainment journey with a host of enhancements, including:

  • Significant Brightness Upgrade: Achieved through a state-of-the-art lens
  • Throw Ratio Improvement: Now at an impressive 1.3:1
  • New TV Dongle and 2-in-1 Remote Control 

Yaber V12/U12 Main Features:

  • Certified Linux OS: Ensures reliable performance
  • Rotatable Gimbal & Portable Handle: Enhances flexibility
  • 700 ANSI Lumens & Native 1080P HD Resolution: Delivers crystal-clear visuals
  • Dolby Audio Supported: Provides an immersive sound experience
  • Auto Focus & Keystone Correction: Streamlines setup
  • Full Sealed Optical Engine & Dust-Proof Design: Ensures durability

Both the upgraded K2s and the new V12/U12 models are set to be available in the North American, APAC, EMEA, Eastern Europe, and Latin American markets starting from April 10, 2024.

Established in 2018, Yaber has consistently led the way in the entertainment projector sector. Collaborating with over 2,000 global offline retailers such as Best Buy, Target, Sharaf DG, TEKNOSA, etc., and with a cumulative shipment of 2 million units, their projectors have delighted enthusiasts in over 120 countries and regions.

For the latest updates, visit www.yaber.com as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer in entertainment projectors. We have successfully shipped over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions across the globe. 

At Yaber, we're not just a brand; we're an experience. Our mission is to craft high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors that resonate with the dynamic and creative spirits of the younger generation.

We strive to offer a unique, bold and elevated audio-visual experience that lights up the vibrant colors of life. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

SOURCE Yaber Technologies Co., Ltd

