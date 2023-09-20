Yadea，packed with stunning highlights at the 19th Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walking on the streets of Hangzhou, elements related to the 19th Asian Games can be seen everywhere. The whole city is decorated with lights and colors to welcome the opening of the 19th Asian Games and the arrival of athletes and spectators from all over the world.

After sponsoring the World Cup three times, The Chinese local enterprise Yadea has once again appeared on the scene of global sports events. Yadea, known as the leader in short- and medium-distance travel vehicles in the world, became the "official supplier of the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games" now. In order to support the Hangzhou Asian Games, Yadea donated several batches of electric bicycles to use in daily operations and travel maintenance in the main venue of the 19th Asian Games.

It is reported, Yadea becomes the only one in the industry to be awarded as the "Chinese Brand Recommended by China Central Radio and Television (CCTV) to Asia"，Yadea will represent the industry on the opening ceremony of CCTV The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

With the mission of letting hundreds of millions of people enjoy beautiful travel, Yadi has fully expanded its research, production, supply, sales and services overseas. At present, Yadi has built seven major production bases around the world, and its products have been exported to 100 countries and regions around the world. They are deeply loved by more than 70 million users. It has more than 40,000 terminal stores and ranks first in global sales for six consecutive years. It is a two-wheeled electric vehicle. Yadea has created a new model for two-wheeled electric vehicle industry and other Chinese brands to go overseas.

On September 16, Yadea Technology Group was invited to participate in the Asian Games Torch Relay and escort the "fire" of the 19th Asian Games. Yadea's technology products are also like a torch passing on, constantly entering "thousands of households" and going overseas.

