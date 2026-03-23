Yale Surgeon Performs East Coast's First Shoulder Replacement with New Method

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth Donohue, MD, chief of shoulder reconstruction at Yale Medicine and Yale New Haven Hospital and associate professor of Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation at Yale School of Medicine, has performed the first shoulder replacement of its kind on the East Coast. The technique preserves the rotator cuff, offering patients with shoulder pain new hope and a faster recovery.

The successful surgery took place at Yale New Haven Hospital this month. The patient is recovering comfortably at home.

New shoulder-replacement technique offers quicker recovery. Post this Yale's Kenneth Donohue, MD, introduces a new surgical technique to the East Coast for patients living with shoulder pain.

"Performing the first case of this kind on the East Coast was an exciting milestone," Donohue says. "For me, the most rewarding part of this surgery is truly tailoring the technique and implant choice to each patient's specific anatomy and goals. This technique can be used to help people return to activities they love without the limitations of shoulder pain."

The stemless, rotator cuff-intact anatomic total shoulder replacement minimizes both trauma to the bone and rotator cuff. By preserving a patient's natural bone with a stemless implant and strategically placing it so that tendons are not detached from the rotator cuff, surgeons using this technique are now able to restore motion and function more quickly.

Patients can begin moving the arm immediately after surgery. "This is an absolute game changer for patients who suffer from arthritis on both sides or have other medical conditions that affect the mobility of the opposite arm," Donohue says. "My patients can regain independence much sooner than those who undergo traditional anatomic shoulder replacement."

Yale Medicine is the nationally ranked clinical practice of Yale School of Medicine. "We are committed to clinical excellence, bringing new innovations and cutting-edge procedures grounded in scientific rigor to improve outcomes for patients and help them recover quicker, so they can live healthier lives," says Margaret McGovern , MD, PhD, CEO, Yale Medicine, deputy dean for Clinical Affairs, Yale School of Medicine, and executive vice president and chief physician officer, Yale New Haven Health System.

About Yale School of Medicine

Yale School of Medicine educates leaders in medicine and science, fostering curiosity and critical inquiry. It is a global leader in biomedical research, clinical care, and medical education. With over 1,700 physicians, Yale provides compassionate care to patients worldwide. The Yale System of Medical Education emphasizes critical thinking and independent research, producing leaders in academic medicine.

SOURCE Yale School of Medicine