Yamaha Celebrates the Joy of Music and Sound with Annual Holiday Campaign

Gift the magic of music at home with special offerings from Yamaha this holiday season

BUENA PARK, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yamaha announced the return of its annual holiday campaign, inspiring families to give their loved ones the gift of musical instruments this season to ignite their musical journey and bring the joy of music at home all year round.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/yamaha/9296851-en-yamaha-celebrates-the-joy-of-music-with-2024-holiday-campaign

Gift the magic of music at home with special offerings from Yamaha this holiday season Gift the magic of music at home with special offerings from Yamaha this holiday season

Perfect for anyone on your gift list, Yamaha is spreading the holiday cheer with special promotions across a variety of musical categories for musicians of all ages and levels. Now through January 6, 2025, Yamaha is offering 0% APR for 18 months on select pianos and up to $100 back on select wind and string instruments. Music lovers can also gift superior sound with discounts on select instruments, including guitars, drums, home theater systems, and professional audio equipment.

"We believe deeply in the power of expressing oneself through sound and music," said Randy Beck, vice president of category marketing at Yamaha Corporation of America. "Therefore, there is no greater gift to give, whether to someone else or yourself, than the gift of self-expression. Through the nearly limitless ways we offer the opportunity for expression, we want your home to be filled with music and sound that brings joy throughout the holidays and the whole year."

For more than 130 years, Yamaha has continued to create the highest quality instruments to inspire and support players at all levels of their musical growth and fuel creative passions.

For more information on Yamaha holiday promotions, please visit the Holiday Gift Guide - Yamaha USA.

Contact:

Marci Ponto

[email protected]

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums and professional and home audio equipment.

SOURCE Yamaha