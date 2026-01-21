Yamaha Guitars Celebrates 60 Years of Craftsmanship and Innovation at The NAMM Show 2026

Milestone introduces exclusive 60th Anniversary models alongside new Chris Buck

Signature Revstar, Pacifica™ SC Series and TransAcoustic TAS3 C guitars

BUENA PARK, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha, the world's leading manufacturer of musical instruments, proudly marks the 60th anniversary of guitar manufacturing, highlighting six decades of artistry, innovation, and connection with guitar players worldwide. The celebration kicks off this year at The NAMM Show 2026, featuring special product releases, artist appearances, and a tribute honoring the brand's lasting legacy in the guitar industry.

Since 1966, Yamaha guitars have been synonymous with quality and creativity, inspiring generations of guitarists across every stage of their journey. The 60th anniversary celebration underscores the brand's commitment to all players – from beginners to professionals – and showcases two exclusive, limited-edition models that exemplify its finest craftsmanship.

60th Anniversary Revstar Professional (RSP20B 60TH NBB): A bold evolution of the original Yamaha Revstar design, featuring a flame maple top, Noble Black Burst finish, gold vibrato hardware and commemorative 60th anniversary detailing. Limited to 65 units in the U.S. (200 globally), this model delivers premium tone and playability for discerning electric guitarists and collectors.

A bold evolution of the original Yamaha Revstar design, featuring a flame maple top, Noble Black Burst finish, gold vibrato hardware and commemorative 60th anniversary detailing. Limited to 65 units in the U.S. (200 globally), this model delivers premium tone and playability for discerning electric guitarists and collectors. 60th Anniversary FG9 Acoustic Guitar (FG9 60TH NT): Built for the acoustic connoisseur, this dreadnought-style guitar pairs an Adirondack spruce top with stunning Guatemalan rosewood back and sides, accented by a washi-paper inner label and anniversary headstock stamp. Only 25 units in the U.S. (100 globally) will be available, making this a true collector's piece.

In addition to these flagship models, Yamaha will debut exciting new additions to its lineup, including;

Chris Buck Signature Revstar (RS02CB HG): Designed with his input, this custom model features custom-voiced P-90-style pickups, a wraparound bridge, a chambered body and a carbon-reinforced neck. It comes finished in Honey Gold and delivers resonance, balance and inspiration to help players discover their sound.

We are also introducing the new Pacifica SC Series and the TAS3 C TransAcoustic guitar – the concert style, second-generation TransAcoustic, reinforcing the commitment Yamaha has to innovation across all tiers.

"The 60th anniversary of Yamaha guitars is equally about making a statement about our future as much as it is a celebration of our past," said Yoh Watanabe, director of marketing for guitars at Yamaha. "From the Revstar to the FG series, every Yamaha guitar reflects our crafting tradition combined with elite engineering – produced with a passion for empowering players to make themselves heard."

On Thursday, January 22, at 1 p.m., NAMM attendees can watch Cardinal Black, with Chris Buck, perform on his signature Revstar guitar on the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage. The following day, Friday, January 23, guests can enjoy a performance by Yamaha guitar artist Matteo Mancuso on the same stage.

Learn more about the brand's 60th Guitar Anniversary history, or stop by the Yamaha booth (#300E) at The NAMM Show 2026 in the Anaheim Convention Center from January 22 - 24, 2026. For more information about the show and new products, please visit yamaha.io/NAMM26pr.

