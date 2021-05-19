Yamaha Defines the Future of Home Entertainment with New Series of Cutting-edge AVENTAGE AV Receivers

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade ago, the face of home entertainment forever changed when Yamaha brought the power, performance and sophisticated build of its groundbreaking AVENTAGE AV receivers to market. Today, home entertainment is experiencing a renaissance, and Yamaha is greeting it head-on with the most dramatic update to its next-generation flagship series of AV receivers.

The RX-A8A, RX-A6A and RX-A4A, offering 11-, 9- and 7-channels, respectively – join the all new, reimagined AVENTAGE lineup. From 4K today to 8K tomorrow, they represent the new reference standard for all others to be compared to, combining passionate engineering, relentless attention to detail and True Sound reproduction into the most innovative AV receivers to-date.

The new AVENTAGE series is uniquely positioned to support the latest trends and specifications for home entertainment, with cutting edge components and technology. In fact, the three new AVENTAGE models will offer a staggering number of HDMI 2.1 inputs supporting 8K60/4K120, with seven inputs on each. From room-filling, crystal clear cinematic experiences to blazing fast, immersive gameplay, no one puts you in the center of the action more than Yamaha, with authentic, True Sound reproduction and unparalleled performance.

"We broke the mold when we premiered our flagship AVENTAGE series in 2010. Now we've reengineered it from the ground up, shattering expectations for what's possible for an AV receiver to recreate in the connected home," said Alex Sadeghian, director, Consumer Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. "Not only do the new AVENTAGE AV receivers stay in lockstep with emerging tech – such as the latest gaming consoles and rising resolution of TV screens, with ingenious sound quality right there with them. These AV receivers also stay one step ahead in anticipating customers' future needs – from a new, modern look all the way down to the components."

New Look

Advances to the AVENTAGE lineup in 2021 are the most significant to date, with a clean and powerful new look, inside and out. It begins with a simplified, modern design that features a bold, center volume knob, a brand new, high-resolution LCD display, a rotary jog dial and touch-sensitive buttons.

The attention to detail doesn't stop at the front panel. In fact, it continues all the way down to flagship-quality parts at the base, with each new model providing stability against vibrations via the signature AVENTAGE "fifth foot". This Anti-Resonance Technology wedge has been further analyzed and developed for even more efficient dispersion of chassis vibration in the three new models, placing the fifth foot near the front center of each unit's base to bring the sound image closer to the listener.

The Future of Home Entertainment

The new AVENTAGE AV receivers have both the processing power and flexibility to embrace and recreate crystal clear audio and visual experiences for movies and gaming like never before. This includes 8K/60*, 4K/120*, 4K/60, HDMI 2.1* and HDR10+* to usher in a new era of dynamic displays and endless possibilities for what can be seen and heard at home.

In fact, these new AVENTAGE models will include industry-leading support for the latest HDMI technology, with seven inputs and three outputs in each model supporting 8K60/4K120. This HDMI 2.1 compatibility provides faster, smoother and uninterrupted entertainment and gameplay with auto low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rates (VRR), quick frame transport (QFT) and quick media switching (QMS).

The RX-A8A, RX-A6A and RX-A4A support immersive 3D audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, enabled by the Qualcomm® QCS407 smart audio platform. QCS407 provides powerful quad-core audio processing, offering both superior sound quality and cinematic listening experiences. This Qualcomm smart audio platform is designed to decode and play back a rich variety of audio content.

"Not only is the design forward-thinking," added Sadeghian. "So is the brain."

Breathtaking Sound + Display

All inputs on the new AVENTAGE models support Dolby Vision. In addition to DTS-X and Dolby Atmos, the three models also offer Dolby Atmos with Height Virtualization, simulating the overhead sound experience for an immersive, 360-degree sound field in a number of speaker configurations. The top two models will offer Auro-3D, which offers even more transformative capabilities and immersive audio experiences by creating virtual, three-dimensional virtual soundscapes that move around the listener.

In addition, all models feature Surround:AI, a proprietary Yamaha technology and the only artificial intelligence found in an AV receiver. This technology analyzes the DSP parameters and optimizes each sound element, such as dialogue, background music and sound effects, in real time. The three new AVENTAGE models double the previous platform at 64-bits, thanks to the Qualcomm QCS407 chip.

In order to deliver maximum performance of surround sound realism, each receiver comes equipped with Yamaha Parametric room Acoustic Optimizer (YPAO) R.S.C. multi-point measurement, precision EQ and a new low frequency mode. This included technology detects speaker connections, measures the distances from them to multiple listening positions in a room and automatically optimizes speaker settings, such as volume balance and acoustic parameters.

Meticulously Crafted

The advances to the appearance and processing platform are echoed in the upgrades to the internal circuit design, mechanical structure and audio parts. This includes:

Symmetrical amplifier layout for optimized signal paths, improving sound clarity while reducing signal noise and cross-channel interference. The transformer is further mechanically isolated from the amplifier stages with a separate mounting bracket for greater vibration reduction, which contributes additional rigidity to the internal H frame structure.

Tonal balance through high-quality parts, including Premier Audio DACs from SABRE for extraordinary signal-to-noise ratio and up to 120 dB dynamic range for pro-quality audio.

A high slew rate amplifier, which more than doubles the performance of the previous generation. This newly designed circuit achieves both a high slew rate and stable signal transmission, allowing it to respond to rapid changes of input levels with precision and accuracy.

Ease of Control

All new AVENTAGE models offer the entire suite of MusicCast capabilities and app control, including Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, built-in music streaming services, multi-room audio and voice control via Alexa, Google and Siri-enabled devices. Built-in streaming services include Amazon Music HD, Deezer, Napster, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify, Tidal and Qobuz, plus thousands of internet radio stations.

Full two-way control is available via software integration drivers that seamlessly connect the new AVENTAGE models, and dozens of other Yamaha home audio products, with the nation's leading home automation and smart home control systems.

RX-A8A At-a-Glance

11.2-ch., 150-watt AV receiver with Zone 2, 3 and 4

HDMI 2.1* with HDCP 2.3 and eARC (7-in/3-out)

8K /60Hz* & 4K /120Hz* (7-in/3-out)

/60Hz* & /120Hz* (7-in/3-out) Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, Surround:AI, Auro 3D*

YPAO R.S.C. automatic room calibration with multi-point measurement, precision EQ and low frequency mode

Simply to use and control, with AV Setup Guide app, MusicCast app and web setup

Integration-friendly, with full two-way control with home automation and smart home control systems

Voice control with Amazon Alexa, Siri (via AirPlay 2) and Google Assistant

$2,999.95 MSRP, available summer 2021

RX-A6A At-a-Glance

9.2-ch., 150-watt AV receiver with Zone 2, 3 and 4

HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.3 and eARC (7-in/3-out)

8K /60Hz* & 4K /120Hz* (7-in/3-out)

/60Hz* & /120Hz* (7-in/3-out) Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, Surround:AI, Auro 3D*

YPAO R.S.C. automatic room calibration with multi-point measurement, precision EQ and low frequency mode

Simply to use and control, with AV Setup Guide app, MusicCast app and web setup

Integration-friendly, with full two-way control with home automation and smart home control systems

Voice control with Amazon Alexa, Siri (via AirPlay 2) and Google Assistant

$2,199.95 MSRP, available summer 2021

RX-A4A At-a-Glance

7.2-ch., 110-watt AV receiver with Zone 2

HDMI 2.1* with HDCP 2.3 and eARC (7-in/3-out)

8K /60Hz* & 4K /120Hz* (7-in/3-out)

/60Hz* & /120Hz* (7-in/3-out) Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, Surround:AI

YPAO R.S.C. automatic room calibration with multi-point measurement, precision EQ and low frequency mode

Simply to use and control, with AV Setup Guide app, MusicCast app and web setup

Integration-friendly, with full two-way control with home automation and smart home control systems

Voice control with Amazon Alexa, Siri (via AirPlay 2) and Google Assistant

$1,299.95 MSRP, available summer 2021

Complete specs on the new AVENTAGE models can be found at:

*Features available via future update

Qualcomm QCS407 is a product of Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and/or its subsidiaries.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. Yamaha Corporation of America markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.

SOURCE Yamaha