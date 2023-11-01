Yamaha Gives the Gift of Music this Season Through Annual Holiday Campaign

News provided by

Yamaha

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Spread the joy of music making this holiday season with an assortment of Yamaha musical offerings for everyone on your list

BUENA PARK, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yamaha announced the return of its annual holiday campaign, encouraging families to fuel their budding musicians' passion and give the gift of music-making by bringing home Yamaha musical instruments this holiday season. "They have a gift. Help them open it" is the driving force behind the promotion and empowers everyone to Make Waves through music and sound.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9219151-yamaha-gives-gift-of-music-annual-holiday-campaign/

Continue Reading
For more information on Yamaha holiday promotions, please visit Yamaha.io/Gift
For more information on Yamaha holiday promotions, please visit Yamaha.io/Gift
For more information on Yamaha holiday promotions, please visit Yamaha.io/Gift
For more information on Yamaha holiday promotions, please visit Yamaha.io/Gift

To kickstart their musical journey and help them unlock their musical brilliance, the iconic music brand is offering special promotions across a multitude of musical categories. Beginning today through January 2, 2024, Yamaha will offer 0% for 18 months on select pianos and up to $100 back on select wind and string instruments. Music fans can give the gift of superior sound and also explore holiday discounts for a number of other world-class Yamaha instruments, including guitars, drums, audio and home theater, and professional audio.

"The holidays are a time to connect with family and make lasting memories that children will cherish for years to come, and every year our goal is to make it even more special," said Gary Klugman, director of marketing, keyboard at Yamaha Corporation of America. "We want to fill your home with the sounds of music, as it's the perfect way to celebrate the season with loved ones and inspire those who are first discovering the joy it brings."

Since its founding in 1887, Yamaha has worked continuously to innovate musical instruments, audio products, music education and more.

For more information on Yamaha holiday promotions, please visit Holiday Gift Guide - Yamaha USA.

Contact:          
Valeria Hernandez
[email protected]

About Yamaha
Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.

SOURCE Yamaha

Also from this source

Yamaha Unveils Next Generation MONTAGE M Synthesizer

Yamaha Unveils Next Generation MONTAGE M Synthesizer

Today, Yamaha announced the new MONTAGE M synthesizer, combining next-level amazing sound, new control dimensions for dynamic expression and seamless ...

Yamaha onthult de volgende generatie MONTAGe M-synthesizer

Vandaag heeft Yamaha de nieuwe MONTAGe M-synthesizer aangekondigd, die verbazingwekkend geluid van een hoger niveau combineert, nieuwe...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.