Yamaha Invites You to 'Unwrap Expression' Through the Gift of Music This Holiday Season

This campaign's theme, "Unwrap Expression," celebrates the emotional connection and joy that music brings to loved ones during the holidays and beyond. Yamaha is offering two exclusive promotions to help make music a meaningful part of their celebrations.

Now through January 6, 2026, Yamaha is offering 0% APR for 24 months on select piano models. Whether you want a piano that offers full recording, playback features and a stunning in-room appearance, like the Disklavier ENSPIRE, or the U Series upright piano, our most popular choice for students, teachers, and professionals, this deal is the most anticipated of the year for anyone looking to buy a piano for their home.

Yamaha is also offering a rebate of up to $200 on qualifying wind and string instruments. The limited-edition YAS-62III Series saxophones, featuring visually appealing gold and amber lacquers, along with the YCL-CSVR clarinet, designed for professionals and musically confident students who are ready to upgrade their instrument. These offers make it easier than ever to invest in high-quality instruments that inspire creativity and support musical growth.

For more details on this season's holiday promotions and to learn about other models available under this promotion, please visit: Holiday Piano Financing and Holiday Rebate.

Contact

Lauren Jacobson

[email protected]

ABOUT YAMAHA

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company, based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.

SOURCE Yamaha Corporation

