Yamiche Alcindor, PBS White House correspondent and a national authority on U.S. politics, to give keynote address in Eastern Michigan University's 2021 MLK celebration

YPSILANTI, Mich., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's turbulent and ever-evolving political scene, Yamiche Alcindor has become an influential voice in analyzing the issues of our time.

She will share her distinct experience and insights with the Eastern Michigan University community as the keynote speaker for EMU's virtual 2021 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

The celebration, with the theme, "We the People Speak: No Justice, No Peace," runs from Jan. 15-18, with the virtual academic programs on Sunday, Jan. 17 and Monday, Jan. 18. Alcindor's virtual keynote address will run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

"We are delighted to have Yamiche Alcindor as our keynote speaker for Eastern Michigan University's 35th annual MLK Celebration," said Ellen Gold, assistant vice president and dean of students at EMU and a co-chair of the 2021 MLK Celebration Committee. "The Committee feels that Yamiche will provide a distinct and highly informed perspective on the events of this past year, while also noting their historical significance and our efforts to live up to the grand vision of Dr. King."

As the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour and an NBC and MSNBC Political Contributor, Alcindor often appears on programs such as Morning Joe and Meet the Press. Earlier in her career, she was a national reporter for The New York Times and a journalist with USA Today.

The MLK Celebration will also include the traditional performances from the Color of Drums, the EMU Gospel Choir and the Closeup Theatre Troupe.

EMU President James Smith will give a welcome message at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15. and will present the annual MLK Student Scholarship, MLK Humanitarian Awards, Evans-Strand Peace Award, and MLK Essay Scholarships at an Awards and Scholarships Ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. For information about the MLK Celebration go to the special 2021 celebration website or send questions to [email protected].

Note: EMU gratefully acknowledges the generous support of this keynote address from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity's King-Chavez-Parks Visiting Professor Program.

