Yang Dongsheng: XCMG to Accelerate Glocalization, Advancing the Collaborative Industry Chain in the Americas

News provided by

XCMG Machinery

31 Aug, 2023

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yang Dongsheng, CEO and chairman of XCMG Machinery ("XCMG," SHE:000425), is visiting the group's R&D center, factories, sales, and operation branches in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, standing firmly by its international development principle with confidence to advance industry chain collaboration in the U.S. and further promote localized development in the Americas. 

In the U.S., Yang stresses the importance of operating in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with regulations, and becoming part of the communities to unite, collaborate, and overcome the difficulties with the goal of creating greater values for the local customers. 

"The U.S. market is of great significance to XCMG, and we will further boost our influence and support for development. The U.S. R&D Center should work closely with sales and marketing while focusing on key breakthroughs to grasp the opportunities for introducing new products, while our U.S. Research Institute would not only be responsible for the adaptability and reliability of our products released in the local market but also the full life cycle support as well as the application and maintenance of data to ensure every product is a success," noted Yang

Committed to pushing forward glocalization, XCMG will continue to expand investments in Mexico, as XCMG has newly established the Central America region and the business in the first half of 2023 has doubled compared to the same period last year. 

Yang has visited XCMG's factory in Mexico and met with the minister and deputy minister of economy of Nuevo Leon, the CEO of AI company, and representatives of more than 10 dealers in MexicoGuatemala, and Nicaragua. He emphasized strengthening investments in constructing digital infrastructure to improve production efficiency and product quality while stepping up to build regional spare parts centers and training bases in Central America. 

While in Brazil, Yang joined the signing ceremony of investment tax incentive agreements between XCMG Brazil and Pouso Alegre of Brazil's southeastern Minas Gerais state.

José Dimas da Silva Fonseca, Mayor of Pouso Alegre noted that XCMG Brazil has won the highest medal of honor for the China-Brazil Friendship three times. The government and residents of Pouso Alegre are proud of XCMG's investment and its contribution to the local economy. 

