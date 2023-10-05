Yankee Candle® Brings the Festive Seasonal Fragrance to Pop-Up Shops Across the Country

Limited-time pop-up locations offer new fall and holiday fragrances, exclusive deals and more

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., the leader in home fragrance, and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of brands, is surprising and delighting consumers with limited-time pop-up shops just in time for fall and holiday gifting and entertaining, so guests can experience both new and longtime favorite fragrances firsthand this fall and holiday season. Open now through the end of the year the five locations across the United States include:

Get a sneak peek of the new Yankee Candle Holiday Bright Lights Collection at one of the seasonal pop up stores.
  • Williamsburg Premium Outlets in Williamsburg, VA
  • The Shoppes at Farmington Valley in Canton, CT
  • Harlem Irving Plaza in Norridge, IL
  • Tanger Outlets in Sevierville, TN
  • Summit at Fritz Farm in Lexington, KY

Guests will have the opportunity to experience the highly anticipated holiday collection, Yankee Candle Bright Lights, before the collection officially launches at the end of the month.

"We know for many of our consumers, seasonal fragrances are a big part of the holiday season," said Michelle Favaloro, Vice President of Home Fragrance at Newell Brands. "We're excited to bring a unique hands-on shopping experience to new markets, allowing consumers to experience and try new fragrances in-person."

In addition to the newest collection, guests can shop everyday fragrances as well as expect to enjoy several promotions throughout the season. All locations will also feature WoodWick® fragrances and Chesapeake Bay Candles. There will also be up to 75% off sale/warehouse items, only available at select stores.

To find a pop-up shop or retail location near you, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and subscribe to email and SMS updates, and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle), TikTok (@theyankeecandlecompany), or Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

About The Yankee Candle Company

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network. 

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com

SOURCE Newell Brands

