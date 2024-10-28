Yankee Candle® Debuts New “Passport to the Holidays” Collection with Festive Fragrances Inspired by Iconic Travel Destinations

Celebrate the Holiday Season with the Inviting Aromas of Fresh Apples, Caramelized Sugarcane, Ginger, and Warm Cinnamon Woods

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., part of the Newell Brands portfolio and the leader in home fragrance, is taking candle lovers on a sensory journey around the world this holiday season with its new Passport to the Holidays collection. Inspired by beloved global destinations, this six-fragrance collection allows people to experience the magic of holiday traditions from around the world, all from the comfort of their own homes.

"Yankee Candle's fragrances have become synonymous with the holiday season. Inspired by holiday traditions from around the world, the Passport to the Holidays collection brings the luxury of travel to our consumers' homes. From the sweet scents of buttery croissants to the crisp freshness of icy air, these fragrances transport people to the holiday getaways of their dreams," said Nick Virginio, Senior Director of Brand Management at Yankee Candle. "Each candle in the Passport to the Holidays collection is crafted with a premium wax blend and high-quality fragrance oils, delivering a luxurious aromatic experience that captures the magic of the holidays."

The collection features six new fragrances available for a limited time:

Big Apple Christmas: Tour the vibrant streets of New York City at Christmas, with scents of fresh apples, festive spices, and melted sugarcane.

Tour the vibrant streets of at Christmas, with scents of fresh apples, festive spices, and melted sugarcane. Parisian Holiday Brunch: Step into a dreamy Parisian bakery with aromas of buttery croissants, raspberry preserves, fig, and brown sugar.

Step into a dreamy Parisian bakery with aromas of buttery croissants, raspberry preserves, fig, and brown sugar. London Christmas Tea: Experience the charm of afternoon tea in London with warm notes of ginger, black tea, and cinnamon woods.

Experience the charm of afternoon tea in with warm notes of ginger, black tea, and cinnamon woods. 'Tis the Sea-Sun in Sydney : Escape to Sydney's sunny beaches with scents of tropical nectars, orange blossoms, sunscreen, and sandy woods.

Escape to sunny beaches with scents of tropical nectars, orange blossoms, sunscreen, and sandy woods. North Pole Hideaway: Enjoy the magic of the North Pole with cool, crisp notes of icy air, arctic mint, and snow powder.

Enjoy the magic of the North Pole with cool, crisp notes of icy air, arctic mint, and snow powder. Munich Christmas Market (Available exclusively at Yankee Candle retailers): Wander through the vibrant atmosphere of Munich's Christmas markets with aromas of crisp cookies, orange zest, star anise, and rich dark chocolate.

As a special gift to Yankee Candle fans, the brand is also unveiling a second holiday collection, Après Ski. Exclusive to Yankee Candle stores and YankeeCandle.com this holiday season, the collection captures a lineup of six new fragrances that evoke the cozy ambiance of a snowy mountaintop ski lodge. With scents inspired by crisp mountain air, fresh snowfall, and après-ski celebrations, the collection invites people to embrace the slopeside lifestyle.

The Après Ski collection includes the following new scents:

Holiday Winterfest: Capture the lively spirit of a ski lodge celebration with scents of sparkling citrus, fresh herbs, and pine.

Capture the lively spirit of a ski lodge celebration with scents of sparkling citrus, fresh herbs, and pine. Santa on Skis: Santa is geared up to hit the slopes, bringing with him a cozy mix of clove bud, tart berries, and vanilla.

Santa is geared up to hit the slopes, bringing with him a cozy mix of clove bud, tart berries, and vanilla. Slopeside Spritz: Toast to après ski with refreshing notes of rose, grapefruit, and sparkling prosecco.

Toast to après ski with refreshing notes of rose, grapefruit, and sparkling prosecco. Vanilla Flurries: Take in the peaceful beauty of falling snow with scents of sugared vanilla crystals, sweet amber, and vetiver.

Take in the peaceful beauty of falling snow with scents of sugared vanilla crystals, sweet amber, and vetiver. Summit Stargazing: Catch a glimpse of the breathtaking Northern Lights with opalescent fragrances of rainbow berries, winter tuberose, and candied violet.

Catch a glimpse of the breathtaking Northern Lights with opalescent fragrances of rainbow berries, winter tuberose, and candied violet. Fresh Powder: Embrace the feeling of freshly fallen snow with aromas of icy snowdrops, winter pine, and white musk.

Both collections are part of Yankee Candle's new "Scent You've Been Seeking" campaign, which celebrates the brand's rich heritage of crafting fragrances that enhance life's most meaningful moments. Grounded in its core belief that the perfect scent should be easy to find, the campaign amplifies how fragrance can effortlessly bring joy, serenity and warmth into any space.

The Passport to the Holidays collection is available for purchase at YankeeCandle.com, Yankee Candle retail locations, and major leading retailers including Walmart, Target, Kohl's, and Meijer. The Après Ski collection is available exclusively at YankeeCandle.com and Yankee Candle stores. Prices start at $12.99 for small tumblers and $30.99 for large jars, with select fragrances available in ScentPlug® refills, wax melts, filled votives, medium pillars, 3-wick candles, and melt cups.

To explore the full range of Yankee Candle fragrances, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (@YankeeCandle) and Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

