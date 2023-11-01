Yankee Candle® Launches Its Bright Lights Collection to Celebrate the Holiday Spirit

New Winter Fragrances Highlight the Magic and Enchantment of the Season

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., part of the Newell Brands portfolio and the leader in home fragrance, announces the launch of its new, holiday fragrance collection, 'Bright Lights'. This enchanting collection introduces five new winter seasonal fragrances, each crafted to effortlessly evoke the joyful essence of the holidays with the mere strike of a match.

"The new Yankee Candle Bright Lights Collection celebrates the magic of the holidays, offering a selection of fragrances that combine nostalgic scents with new twists to our dedicated, candle-loving fans," said Michelle Favaloro, Vice President of Home Fragrance at Newell Brands. "With this collection, we've created a little something for everyone to enjoy during the holiday season. From the comforting fragrances of balsam and warm spices in our Shimmering Christmas Tree candle to the delightful blend of cardamom and blackberry wine in the Holiday Cheer candle, this collection promises to elevate the ambiance of future gatherings with loved ones, creating unforgettable memories."

The Bright Lights Collection features enchanting, festive fragrance-inspired labels, natural fiber wicks, and a premium blend of essential oils mixed into a soy-wax blend for a clean and long-lasting burn. The new collection includes the following fragrances:  

  • Holiday Cheer: Toast the holiday season with a warm, sweet fragrance blend of cardamom, blackberry wine, and vanilla sugar you'll love to share. 
  • Magical Bright Lights: The night is bright with twinkling-colored lights as the aromas of frozen pear, mint leaf, jasmine, and vanilla enchant you.
  • Shimmering Christmas Tree: Notes of dewy greens, warm spices, and fir balsam sparkle as you experience this cheery, colorful Christmas tree. 
  • Sparking Winterberry: A sparkling holiday wreath with notes of tart pomegranate, fir balsam, and snow-covered cedar welcomes you in.
  • Marshmallow Eggnog (Retail Exclusive): Creamy eggnog is even more delicious with the fragrances of white marshmallow, milk, and sweet vanilla. 

To elevate the festive atmosphere and complement the Bright Lights Collection, Yankee Candle enthusiasts can also indulge in beloved winter fragrances from the Yankee Candle Signature Collection, including classics like Balsam & Cedar, White Spruce & Grapefruit, Sparkling Cinnamon, and Christmas Cookie.

The Bright Lights Collection is readily available for purchase at YankeeCandle.com, Yankee Candle retail stores, and leading retailers such as Target, Kohl's, Walmart, and Meijer. With small tumblers priced at just $12.99 and large jars at $30.99, it's an affordable way to infuse your home with the delightful scents of the season. Prices may vary at each retailer.

To learn more about the Bright Lights Collection and to explore the full range of Yankee Candle fragrances, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle), TikTok (@theyankeecandlecompany) or Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

About The Yankee Candle Company
The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.   

About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com

CONTACT:   
Anastasia Maragos
[email protected]   

SOURCE Newell Brands

