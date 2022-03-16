Yankee Candle Unveils Inspire as Its Fourth Annual Scent of the Year®

Created during the pandemic, the 2022 Scent of the Year, Inspire, is an intriguing effervescent citrus fragrance that creates a sense of joy while aromas of a salty sea breeze invigorate the senses with optimism.

"When developing this year's fragrance, we really focused on what people are seeking in 2022 and leaned into a scent that celebrates the small moments of joy that can be found in our everyday lives," said Lisa McCarthy, President of the Home Fragrance Business Unit, Newell Brands. "Ikigai's ten rules of happiness, which include 'reconnect with nature', helped inspire this bright and energizing, uplifting and radiant fragrance, reflective of what we are all craving right now."

Every year, Yankee Candle® fragrance evaluators work with trend experts to identify annual trends from around the world inclusive of topics such as fashion, home décor, travel, pop culture, and home fragrance, among others, to help determine the direction each year's Scent of the Year will take. In 2022, experts identified an overarching desire to find more moments of happiness amidst the everyday. Inspire combines an intriguing blend of nature-inspired green notes that embody joy and optimism including:

Top Notes: Rainforest Lime, Ginger, Verbena

Mid Notes: Bamboo, Freesia, Ocean Breeze Accord

Base Notes: Cedar, Seaside Driftwood, Sun Musks

As one of Yankee Candle's main inspirations for this year's fragrance, Ikigai guides you to find your passions and reason for being. Its ten rules of happiness, including "take it slow and live in the moment," "reconnect with nature," and "give thanks," inspired Yankee Candle to create an energizing fragrance, with a focus on reinvigorating fans to make the most of life.

Inspire also builds upon Yankee Candle's Signature® Spring fragrance line, the Sakura Blossom Festival Collection®, which is influenced by Japanese culture and the traditional Sakura Blossom Festival. The fragrances include Mango Ice Cream, inspired by the traditional Japanese sweet treat and Majestic Mount Fuji, an ode to the iconic landmark, to name a few.

The Yankee Candle® 2022 Scent of the Year®, Inspire, will be available exclusively for Yankee Candle Rewards members to purchase during the Yankee Candle Rewards early access event online at YankeeCandle.com starting Wednesday, March 16. Inspire will be widely available for purchase in the US and EMEA on National Fragrance Day, March 21, at Yankee Candle retail stores, Yankee Candle.com and on select retailer.com sites, including Walmart.com, Kohls.com and BedBathandBeyond.com.

Inspire will be available in the Yankee Candle Signature Collection Large Tumbler in North America for $31.00 and in the Large Original Jar in EMEA for £27.99/€32,90. Inspire is a limited-edition fragrance and will be available while supplies last.

To learn more about the 2022 Scent of the Year, and the Yankee Candle Sakura Blossom Festival Collection, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle) or Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

About The Yankee Candle Company

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands