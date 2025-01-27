New Fragrances Capture the Essence of Italy's Olive Groves, Lemon Zest and Costal Breezes

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., a leader in home fragrance and part of the Newell Brands portfolio, announces the launch the Hello, Italy! Collection. The captivating, new spring line is inspired by the charm, vibrancy, and breathtaking beauty of Italy, bringing the spirit of the Mediterranean into homes around the world.

Yankee Candle® Unveils New ‘Hello, Italy!’ Collection – A Celebration of Mediterranean Fragrances and Beauty

From the sun-kissed beaches of Capri to Tuscany's lush landscapes, the Hello, Italy! Collection brings the magic of Italy's iconic destinations to life. Each fragrance immerses you in the country's rich traditions, culinary delights, and unforgettable scenery.

"Italy has always been top dream vacation destination; the food, the views, and the culture can't be beaten – so we wanted to bring those fragrances to life to be enjoyed every day, no matter where you are." said Nick Virginio, Senior Director of Yankee Candle. "With the Hello, Italy! collection, we've blended the fragrances of Italy's natural wonders and culinary heritage to bring a taste of its magic to our customers' homes. Hello, Italy! is an invitation to savor life's beautiful moments through the essence of Italy."

A Journey Through Fragrance

The Hello, Italy! collection combines earthy, citrusy, and sweet fragrance notes to evoke the joy of Italian gatherings, indulgent feasts, and picturesque adventures. Each candle's design is adorned with elements of mystic-inspired prints, pictorial patchwork, and ceramic-inspired textures that reflect the beauty of Italian art and architecture.

The collection features five new fragrances, available for a limited time only:

Capri Glow: Bask in the summer glow of Capri's sandy beaches with scents of sun-kissed amber, frangipani blossoms, and a splash of citrus zest.

Bask in the summer glow of Capri's sandy beaches with scents of sun-kissed amber, frangipani blossoms, and a splash of citrus zest. Azure Sky: Aromas of fresh mango, sweet coconut cream, and solar tuberose waft through the air, washing over you like a gentle wave on the Positano coastline.

Aromas of fresh mango, sweet coconut cream, and solar tuberose waft through the air, washing over you like a gentle wave on the Positano coastline. Lemon Gelato: Cool down your Sicilian summer afternoon with a delicious frozen dessert, complete with scents of icy lemon, sweet gelato, and fizzy citrus.

Cool down your Sicilian summer afternoon with a delicious frozen dessert, complete with scents of icy lemon, sweet gelato, and fizzy citrus. Olive & Cypress: Stroll through Tuscany's magnificent forests, surrounded by the captivating fragrances of olive trees, rosemary, and lush cypress.

Stroll through magnificent forests, surrounded by the captivating fragrances of olive trees, rosemary, and lush cypress. Pistachio Latte: Grab a quick pick-me-up at a Roman coffee bar, where notes of pistachio, creamy coconut milk, and sugared vanilla swirl together in a sumptuous concoction.

Sizing and Availability

The Hello, Italy! collection is available for purchase now on YankeeCandle.com, at Yankee Candle retail locations, and through leading retailers including Target, Meijer and Kohl's. Sizes range from 1.3 ounces for the mini filled votives to 22 ounces for the large apothecary jar. Select fragrances are also available in ScentPlug® refills, wax melts, small tumblers, medium pillars, 3-wick candles, and melt cups.

To explore the full range of Yankee Candle fragrances, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow us on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (@YankeeCandle) and Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

About Yankee Candle

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe) Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands