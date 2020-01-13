Yankee Institute for Public Policy Hosts Miss Virginia Movie Screening

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A screening of "Miss Virginia," a drama about a family's education choices starring award-winning actress Uzo Aduba, will be held in New Haven to celebrate National School Choice Week. The screening will be followed by a question and answer session with Virginia Walden Ford, the community leader whose life inspired the film. The screening will take place at the Criterion Cinemas at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

"Miss Virginia" is inspired by the true story of education advocate Virginia Walden Ford, whose son's school struggles led her to fight for better school options for all families. Ford herself will be in attendance at the screening and will deliver remarks on the power of education.

The film event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Sometimes, you have to fight for better school choices for your children," said Carol Platt Liebau, president of Yankee Institute for Public Policy. "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with everyone working to increase educational options for students in Connecticut. When it comes to education, every child deserves a chance – and every parent deserves a choice."

The "Miss Virginia" screening and meet-and-greet are hosted by Yankee Institute for Public Policy, a research and citizen education organization founded in 1984. As one of America's oldest state-based think tanks, Yankee develops and advocates for free market, limited government public policy solutions in Connecticut.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

