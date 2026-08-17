Yanolja Cloud Solution Introduces AI Concierge for Hotel Operations

Following validation across more than 1,000 hotels in India, AI concierge solution expands globally with planned rollouts across Thailand, the United States, Malaysia and Africa

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanolja, a global travel technology company, today announced the global rollout of an AI concierge solution developed by its hospitality technology subsidiary, Yanolja Cloud Solution (YCS), following a preview program across more than 1,000 hotels in India. The solution will expand to Thailand, the United States, Malaysia and Africa.

"As AI reshapes the hospitality industry, hotels are looking beyond automation to intelligent systems that can execute operational tasks and elevate the guest experience," said Aeijaz Sodawala, CEO of Yanolja Cloud Solution. "Our AI concierge brings together specialized AI agents, real-time operational data and deep hospitality expertise to simplify daily operations, empower hotel staff and deliver more seamless guest experiences."

Hotels are increasingly adopting AI to automate repetitive operational tasks while enabling staff to focus on higher-value guest interactions. According to YCS, a typical 25-room hotel spends up to eight hours each day handling routine guest communications, including reservation inquiries, check-in and check-out requests, and room service coordination.

Purpose-built for hotel operations, the AI concierge is powered by a multi-agent architecture in which eight specialized AI agents collaborate across core functions, including guest communications, reservations, check-in and check-out, housekeeping, room service, payments and upselling. Through direct integration with the YCS Property Management System (PMS), the solution accesses real-time reservation and room availability data to execute operational tasks rather than simply respond to guest inquiries.

Guests can interact with the AI concierge through WhatsApp or a web-based Guest Portal to confirm reservations, complete digital check-in, request hotel services and make payments. When human assistance is needed, conversations can be seamlessly transferred to hotel staff in real time.

About Yanolja Co., Ltd.

Yanolja is a global technology company transforming the future of travel. We provide a Travel Enablement Platform (powered by data) for travelers and travel enterprises across every stage of the journey — pre-trip, in-trip, and post-trip — delivering efficiency for travel enterprises and seamless, personalized experiences for travelers.

Yanolja is revolutionizing the global travel ecosystem — making travel smarter, easier, and more connected for everyone, everywhere.

About Yanolja Cloud Solution

Yanolja Cloud Solution is a global hospitality technology company, providing an AI-powered hospitality platform that helps hotels and enterprise hospitality groups simplify operations, maximize revenue, and elevate every stage of the guest journey.

Trusted by more than 33,000 hospitality businesses across 170+ countries, our intelligent platform brings together hotel operations, distribution, direct bookings, payments, and guest engagement in one connected experience, empowering hoteliers to operate smarter and grow with confidence.

With more than 650 technology integrations and support for over 574,000 rooms daily, Yanolja Cloud Solution is helping shape the future of hospitality through connected technology and continuous innovation.

SOURCE Yanolja