Yanolja Reports 2025 Financial Results

Consolidated Revenue Surpasses KRW 1 Trillion, Up 11% Year Over Year

Enterprise Solutions Drive High-Margin Growth

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanolja Co., Ltd. ("Yanolja"), a global travel technology company, today announced its full year 2025 results under Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS).

Yanolja delivered solid results in 2025, surpassing key thresholds in both aggregate total transaction value ("TTV") and revenue. The results reflect the strength of its platform, the scalability of its global business, and consistent execution against its long-term strategy. Enterprise Solutions represented approximately one-third of total revenue, generating structurally higher margins and strong double-digit growth as the company expanded further across the travel value chain. During the year, the company also made targeted investments to strengthen its market position and enhance the competitiveness of NOL UNIVERSE, its Consumer Platform, laying the groundwork for operating leverage in the years ahead.

Sujin Lee, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Yanolja, said, "We delivered strong performance in 2025 while continuing to invest in the long-term growth of our platform. Our Enterprise Solutions business is scaling globally with attractive margins, and we are strengthening our Consumer Platform to deliver a more integrated and differentiated travel experience. As we move into our next phase of growth, we are focused on advancing AI-driven innovation across our platform to support sustained growth and margin expansion over time."

Full Year 2025 Highlights

Aggregate TTV 1 KRW 39.2 trillion (USD 27.3 billion) 2 , up 45% year-over-year.

KRW 39.2 trillion (USD 27.3 billion) , up 45% year-over-year. Revenue 3 reached KRW 1,029.2 billion (USD 717.3 million), up 11% year-over-year. Enterprise Solutions revenue increased 21% year-over-year to KRW 352.6 billion (USD 245.8 million) Consumer Platform revenue grew 8% year-over-year to KRW 723.7 billion (USD 504.4 million)

reached KRW 1,029.2 billion (USD 717.3 million), up 11% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA 4 was KRW 100.0 billion (USD 69.7 million), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.7%.

was KRW 100.0 billion (USD 69.7 million), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.7%. Adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year, primarily driven by increased investment in the Consumer Platform, including M&A integration, the launch of NOL UNIVERSE , and higher marketing and promotional spend. Enterprise Solutions adjusted EBITDA was KRW 88.2 billion (USD $61.5 million), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.0%. Consumer Platform adjusted EBITDA was KRW 49.1 billion (USD $34.2 million), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.8%.

, and higher marketing and promotional spend.

Enterprise Solutions delivered strong, profitable growth, driven by expanding adoption across its offerings and disciplined execution. Double-digit growth across its global customer base underscores rising demand for AI-enabled capabilities in the travel industry. The segment continues to broaden its global footprint and deepen partnerships with travel operators worldwide, positioning it to sustain high-margin growth.

The Consumer Platform strengthened its market position in 2025 through targeted investments in marketing and user experience. While these investments weighed on near-term profitability, they are expected to drive improved monetization and operating leverage over time. The segment delivered continued growth, supported by strong inbound demand from APAC markets into Korea, increasing outbound travel, and favorable travel demand trends across South Korea and the broader APAC region.

Selected Business Highlights

Aggregate TTV increased 45% year-over-year.

Advancements in AI continued to support both segments, with the company introducing enhanced personalization across its Consumer Platform and further scaling its Enterprise Solutions to enable AI-driven pricing and operational optimization.

Over the long term, as travel becomes increasingly automated, Yanolja aims to become the technology infrastructure powering the global travel industry.

Operating Metrics (KRW, billions)



2025 2024 Y/Y % Change Aggregate TTV ₩39,187.7 ₩27,037.8 +45 % Revenue ₩1,029.2 ₩924.5 +11 % Adjusted EBITDA ₩100.0 ₩114.7 -13 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.7 % 12.4 % -2.7pp Enterprise Solutions Revenue (% of total) 34 % 32 % +2pp

Operating Metrics (USD, millions)



2025 2024 Aggregate TTV $27,310.4 $18,295.2 Revenue $717.3 $625.6 Adjusted EBITDA $69.7 $77.6

1 Aggregate TTV represents the total value of transactions associated with our platform, including both fee-generating activity and transaction value linked to our Cloud Hospitality Solutions and Data Solutions - capturing the data we access even when we do not process the transaction directly. Aggregate TTV excludes intercompany transactions; therefore, the components may not sum exactly to the total. 2 KRW amounts have been translated into USD at the exchange rates of KRW 1,434.90 to USD 1.00 as of December 31, 2025, and KRW 1,477.86 to USD 1.00 as of December 31, 2024, respectively, based on audited financial statements. 3 Revenue excludes intercompany transactions. Totals may not sum due to rounding. 4 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-K-IFRS financial measure. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under K-IFRS, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with K-IFRS. The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Segment results may not sum to total results due to corporate costs, holding company expenses, and intersegment eliminations.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the Group's consolidated results prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS), this press release includes certain unaudited non-IFRS financial measures, such as total transaction value, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, for the corresponding period. These measures should be considered as supplementary information and not as substitutes for financial results prepared under K-IFRS.

It is important to note that K-IFRS may differ from International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and as a result, these non-IFRS financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar metrics reported by companies following IFRS. Additionally, these non-IFRS financial measures may exclude certain non-cash items and the impact of investment-related transactions to better reflect the performance of the company's core operations. Non-IFRS adjustments may also include relevant adjustments for the company's major associates based on publicly available financials or management estimates.

The Company's management believes these non-IFRS measures provide valuable insights into the company's operational performance by excluding items that may obscure underlying trends. However, investors are advised to consider the limitations of these measures when evaluating the company's overall financial performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realized in the future.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

About Yanolja Co., Ltd.

Yanolja is a global technology company transforming the future of travel. We provide a Travel Enablement Platform (powered by data) for travelers and travel enterprises across every stage of the journey — pre-trip, in-trip, and post-trip — delivering efficiency for travel enterprises and seamless, personalized experiences for travelers.

Yanolja is revolutionizing the global travel ecosystem — making travel smarter, easier, and more connected for everyone, everywhere.

SOURCE Yanolja