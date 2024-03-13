Yanolja Launches 50th Overseas Branch, 'Yanolja US Office,' in Manhattan

– 'Yanolja US Office' to act as a strategic expansion hub for the North American solutions business

– Seeks to position as a top-tier global travel tech company, building on success achieved in the global center of travel, North America

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanolja Co. Ltd.—a dynamic global travel platform and technology powerhouse under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Sujin Lee—has marked a significant milestone with the official inauguration of its U.S. office situated in the city of New York. This strategic move solidifies Yanolja's unwavering commitment to the North American market, reflecting its continuous pursuit of global expansion.

Since establishing its inaugural overseas branch in Singapore in 2019, Yanolja has demonstrated remarkable growth by strategically positioning itself in key international markets. Presently, the company has an extensive network of 49 overseas offices spanning 27 countries across Asia and Europe and employs 1,300 international talents who make up over a third of Yanolja's entire workforce. Furthermore, Yanolja has fortified its global presence by instituting Research and Development centers in five countries, namely Korea, India, Israel, Turkey, and Vietnam, geared towards propelling the digital transformation of the global travel industry.

The inauguration of the Yanolja U.S. office is a pivotal component of its overarching global expansion strategy, with a specific focus on fortifying its foothold in the North American market and elevating its global brand recognition. Alexandre Ibrahim, Corporate CFO, has been appointed to spearhead the Yanolja U.S. office. Leveraging his extensive expertise in global capital markets, Ibrahim is poised to play a pivotal role in expanding Yanolja's strategic partnerships with leading global companies, ensuring continued success and influence in the ever-evolving landscape of the global travel industry.

About Yanolja

Yanolja co., Ltd. is a rapidly growing global travel platform and technology company that is leading the digital transformation of the travel industry by connecting the B2B2C value chain through a one-stop network. With a portfolio of market-leading superapps, such as Yanolja, Interpark, Triple, and Daily Hotel. Yanolja offers a full deck of travel-related services, including accommodation, leisure activities, transportation, and more. In addition, Yanolja Cloud provides its proprietary cloud-based SaaS solutions to global customers in over 190 global markets, from hotels and residences to food and beverage establishments and leisure facilities. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies like AI, blockchain, and IoT, Yanolja Cloud's connected SaaS solutions are revolutionizing the global travel industry by offering comprehensive and efficient solutions across all spaces.

