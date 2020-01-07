Yardi Acquires RightSource Compliance

SANTA BARBARA, California, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi announced today the acquisition of RightSource Compliance, a Minneapolis-based software consultant and developer that improves the technology experience for affordable housing providers and provides standout compliance solutions.

RightSource has developed a successful software solution to assist clients with meeting complex federal and state affordable housing regulations. RightSource software serves affordable housing providers in all 50 states, and in 2019, the company's software and services were used to help more than 10,000 families move quickly into affordable housing.

"Through our integrated services and technology, we're able to provide site staff the tools and outsourced compliance services needed to complete paperwork efficiently and accurately, which allow families to move in faster and reduce the risks of compliance errors, including late recertifications," said Chris Voss, president and founder of RightSource.

"We started RightSource in 2007 with one simple goal: to reduce the costs and complexity of compliance. Those dollars and time saved can be put right back into the properties to improve resident services and quality of life," Voss said.

The RightSource team of over 50 employees will continue to operate from their existing offices based out of Minneapolis, Minn.

"We're pleased to welcome RightSource Compliance to the Yardi family," said Gordon Morrell, executive vice president for Yardi. "Affordable housing is an important part of our clients' portfolios and RightSource's products, services and the expertise of its staff will be a great enhancement to our affordable housing product line."

About RightSource Compliance

RightSource is a technology firm committed to increasing the availability and quality of affordable housing throughout the country by reducing the costs and complexity of compliance. RightSource partners with owners and operators of multifamily real estate to provide software, consulting, training and technology-enabled compliance services for their properties. Together, we help the homeless become housed faster and enable property managers to focus on collecting rents, maintaining the property, and providing resident services by taking away the burden of compliance. Find out more at rightsourcecompliance.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

