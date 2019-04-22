Yardi Atlanta Launches Collaborative Earth Week Celebration

SANTA BARBARA, California, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yardi® Atlanta office has initiated the company's first collaborative Earth Week celebration. Yardi Atlanta employees have joined forces with local organizations to create a week of sustainability-focused educational events that will take place during Earth Week from April 22-26, 2019.

To coordinate the events, volunteers from the Yardi® Energy team formed Sustainability Within Atlanta Yardi (SWAY). "A major objective is to raise awareness of environmental sustainability in a way that is relevant to jobs at Yardi," said Don Rogers, general manager, G & A with Yardi. "The group wanted to share ways to practice sustainability at the office and at home."

Yardi client Cushman & Wakefield agreed to host Earth Week events at its LEED Gold-certified Mansell Overlook property. Together, SWAY and Cushman & Wakefield recruited local organizations to create an itinerary of events that will educate and empower attendees.

In addition, Yardi client Rubicon Global will lead a commercial recycling and waste management session including an interdepartmental competition and several interactive activities. "Our goal is to end waste, and a large part of that is training and educating consumers and businesses about the proper ways to recycle and reduce waste," said David Rachelson, vice president of sustainability at Rubicon Global. "Rubicon is excited to share its best practices with Yardi so its team can become recycling and sustainability ambassadors throughout their communities."

Metro-Atlanta dealers for Tesla, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Nissan and BMW will have representatives on site to showcase sustainable vehicle features. Georgia Power Electronic Vehicle Program will lead a course on EV car chargers and rebates available to businesses and consumers. Georgia Power will also offer a tutorial on residential energy efficiency, including tips to help homeowners lower their electric bills. The Fulton County Water Department will present on water conservation, including tips for how to decrease residential water bills.

