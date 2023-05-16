Yardi Celebrates Fifth Year as Changemakers Sponsor

Senior Housing News launches 2023 series spotlighting senior living visionaries

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Changemakers series — celebrating dynamic leadership in senior living — has officially launched for 2023. Presented by Senior Housing News (SHN) and sponsored by Yardi® for the fifth consecutive year, the series spotlights industry visionaries through extensive interviews.

The 2023 Changemakers class consists of pioneers across the industry, with the first batch of honorees including Yardi client Doris-Ellie Sullivan of Retirement Unlimited, as well as Dan Madsen of Leisure Care and Sevy Petras of Priority Life Care. Each leader was selected based on their ability to break the status quo, develop innovative strategies and drive positive change. Read the honorees' full interviews with SHN.

With more interviews on the way, set to be released in batches, this year's series will feature a variety of leaders in senior living. This includes honorees with a range of backgrounds, career paths and leadership styles.

"Sponsoring the Changemakers series for the fifth consecutive year is something Yardi is proud of," says Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "Each year, the honorees bring fresh ideas and insights through their interviews, and the 2023 series is no exception. We're pleased to join SHN in highlighting each leader's story, and we hope professionals across the industry find inspiration in what the Changemakers share."

As a leading technology provider in senior living, Yardi is honored to partner with SHN to present the 2023 Changemakers class. To learn how Yardi supports senior living operators with innovative solutions, explore the Yardi Senior Living Suite.

About Senior Housing News

Senior Housing News is the leading source for news and information covering the senior housing industry. With a national reach of over 30,000 professionals, SHN provides a cutting-edge and targeted platform that gives readers the opportunity to reach decision makers every day. To learn more, visit seniorhousingnews.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 8,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077486/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi