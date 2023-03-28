Yardi Earns Highest EPA Honor for Fifth Consecutive Year

Leading real estate technology provider achieves 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is honored to receive the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy after being named Partner of the Year for five consecutive years.

Yardi® is honored to receive the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy after being named Partner of the Year for five consecutive years.

The award celebrates companies that offer energy services and products in the commercial, institutional or industrial markets for successfully assisting clients with strategic energy management and building design. Partner of the Year award winners have made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and promoting public health through energy efficiency messaging.

In addition to promoting ENERGY STAR, Partner of the Year award recipients work with ENERGY STAR to continuously improve and advance service offerings. The award acknowledges Yardi's efforts to educate and support clients with benchmarking services and technology solutions across real estate sectors including:

Helping clients benchmark energy and water in over 5,500 buildings

Promoting the importance of ENERGY STAR scores to clients through education, training and visibility

Including ENERGY STAR in Yardi's energy management software dashboard

Publishing articles and social media posts on the benefits of benchmarking, energy management and conservation

Providing digital energy courses for over 7,500 attendees during annual user conferences

Sharing ENERGY STAR data to help clients gain access to green financing for buildings

Earning ongoing ENERGY STAR certification for Yardi corporate headquarters in Goleta, California

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

"We are proud to receive this honor from the EPA for the fifth consecutive year. Energy efficiency is a core component of our mission as a real estate technology provider, and we applaud our clients' impressive achievements. We look forward to continuing to help our clients and the industry gain the utmost benefits using ENERGY STAR to meet business and sustainability goals as we all work together toward a clean energy future," said Joe Consolo, Yardi industry principal for energy.

See the complete list of winners at energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts .

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 8,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041374/2023_Energy_Star_Award.jpg

SOURCE Yardi