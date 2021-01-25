Yardi EHR Helps Senior Living Manage COVID-19 Vaccine Administration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New features of the Yardi® EHR electronic health record system help senior living community operators efficiently manage COVID-19 vaccine records and monitor health symptoms that could signal the presence of the coronavirus. The new functionality arose from a Yardi® senior living initiative, which accelerated in 2020, to automate vaccination record-keeping.

A new infection surveillance and immunization dashboard within Yardi EHR allows health care staff to document that a resident has received, declined or missed appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations. A newly added assessment records any side effects exhibited by vaccine recipients. The assessments incorporate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for administering COVID-19 vaccines.

A third element of the dashboard monitors cardiovascular, gastrointestinal or other indicators of infectious diseases such as influenza, pneumonia and hepatitis. The system generates an automated alert for any symptom consistent with COVID-19, which communities could use to prompt testing.

"These built-in assessments are much easier to navigate than custom tables and other manual methods," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living for Yardi. "Yardi EHR clients will be able to generate comprehensive vaccination reports for a single resident or an entire community with equal ease."

