Yardi Gears Up for 2018 CALA Spring Conference & Trade Show

Yardi returns as a sponsor and exhibitor at the California Assisted Living Association (CALA) Spring Conference & Trade Show, where attendees discuss important issues and explore opportunities for the assisted living industry. The event is set for June 4-6 at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento and Sacramento Convention Center in California.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



Each spring, assisted living, memory care and continuing care resident community operators attend CALA's conference to participate in active learning, engage in critical discussions and hear from outstanding presenters with a broad range of expertise. Attendees can expect ready-to-use information, best practices around resident and dementia care, legal and regulatory awareness and leadership. They can also gain an awareness of staff culture along with sales and marketing strategies.

Yardi is sponsoring the general session luncheon on Wednesday, June 6 at 12:15 p.m., where featured speakers Matthew Emerzian and Cindy McCann will discuss "Creating a 'You Matter' Culture" that touches both residents and employees of assisted living organizations. View details about the luncheon and other sessions in the conference brochure.

To learn about Yardi's single connected solution for senior living, attendees are encouraged to visit Booth 50, where they can enter for a chance to win a Bose Bluetooth Speaker.

About CALA

CALA is dedicated to the betterment of assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities through leadership, advocacy and education. CALA's over 625 provider members range from small, independently operated communities to large, multi-national organizations, and from providers that cater to an active lifestyle to ones that specialize in caring for residents with dementia. For more information, visit caassistedliving.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information about how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi