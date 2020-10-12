Yardi Introduces New Tech at NMHC/InterFace Student Housing Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preview new technology for student housing providers at the NMHC/InterFace Student Housing Conference, a virtual event taking place Oct. 19-22. Yardi®, an industry-leading property management software provider, will join the event as a platinum sponsor and exhibitor to showcase two recent innovations developed to help student operators succeed in any market.

RENT Café ® Student is a complete marketing and leasing solution for student housing that attracts applicants, manages residents and improves the renter experience. It combines property websites and flexible leasing tools to lease by the unit, room or bed for standard and academic terms, as well as other functionality specific to student rentals.

is a complete marketing and leasing solution for student housing that attracts applicants, manages residents and improves the renter experience. It combines property websites and flexible leasing tools to lease by the unit, room or bed for standard and academic terms, as well as other functionality specific to student rentals. Yardi® Matrix Student compiles comprehensive market intelligence for the student sector to provide actionable investment and loan data. It covers more than 1,000 universities and colleges nationwide, including the top 200 investment-grade universities across all major collegiate conferences.

"We are excited to share fresh technology for the student housing sector during the industry's most influential virtual conference. It is our hope that these tools help operators fill vacancies and mitigate risk during this time of market uncertainty due to the continued effects of the pandemic," said Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix.

Before the show, join the Student Housing National Outlook webinar on Oct. 14 to preview what's in store for the student market in the months ahead. Then, schedule a demo during the NMHC/InterFace Student Housing Conference to see how RENTCafé Student and Yardi Matrix Student will graduate your leasing and management capabilities.

