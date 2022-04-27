Yardi Introduces ResidentShield for Senior Living

Trusted risk management solution benefits operators and residents

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is now offering ResidentShield®, a secure risk management solution, for senior living clients. Integrated with Yardi Voyager® Senior Housing, ResidentShield helps operators minimize property risk and provide reliable coverage to senior living residents.

ResidentShield offers flexible options built to safeguard senior living communities. For operators, ResidentShield® Master Policy Program protects assets from resident-caused loss while saving time and reducing out-of-pocket expenses from insurance claims. Senior living residents access comprehensive liability and personal contents coverage through ResidentShield® Protection Plan.

As an added benefit, seniors who enroll in ResidentShield can receive exclusive, senior-only discounts up to 20%. The electronic protection program also helps enrollees extend their coverage to account for scooter and wheelchair damage. It also provides the option to receive trusted estimates for their items.

"Yardi is pleased to offer ResidentShield for senior living clients," said Trip Stanford, industry principal at Yardi. "By providing reliable renters insurance and thorough coverage for senior enrollees, operators can ensure maximum protection for their communities while reducing costs and boosting resident satisfaction."

