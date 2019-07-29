Yardi Matrix: New Projects Braking U.S. Self Storage Rent Growth

SANTA BARBARA, California, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for self storage space remains strong in most U.S. metros, but a new report from Yardi® Matrix cautions that "the continually high levels of development indicate the industry will face a rocky road for the foreseeable future."

Such development has led to declining year-over-year street rates in some metros, most notably Houston and Pittsburgh. Significant new supply is also beginning to dampen rates in New York City and Boston. National street rates dropped 1.7% year-over-year in June 2019 for standard 10x10 non-climate controlled units, with about 60% of the top metros tracked by Yardi Matrix experiencing decreases.

"Rents are likely to face increased pressure over the summer, especially in pockets of elevated deliveries," the report says.

Listed rates are highest in low-development West Coast markets including California metros San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Jose. Las Vegas' friendly business environment and affordable cost of living compared to coastal California metros continue to drive self storage demand and rent growth. Colorado's expanding economy and population growth have prompted developers to break ground on new projects.

