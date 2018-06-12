Yardi Matrix Provides a Self Storage Snapshot

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



Key points of the national self storage report, which is available for download here, include:

Development activity has been pronounced in fast-growing cities as well as historically underdeveloped urban markets, according to Yardi Matrix, which tracks more than 2,100 properties in the new supply pipeline. The strongest new supply pipelines are Nashville, Tenn. ; Portland, Ore. ; Boston ; Denver ; and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. ;

; ; ; ; and ; The new supply pipeline represents 9% of the 26,200 completed properties tracked by Yardi Matrix;

The heavy new supply deliveries and slowing economic fundamentals are adding headwinds to self storage rents, which increased 2% year-over-year in April 2018 after growing by 5% in fall 2017;

after growing by 5% in fall 2017; California metros that face significant barriers to development, such as the Inland Empire, Los Angeles and San Francisco , have the lowest percentage of existing stock under construction or in the planning phase.

