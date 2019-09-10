Yardi Moves Real Estate Technology Forward at 2019 IREM Global Summit

SANTA BARBARA, California, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When property management leaders from around the world gather in San Francisco for the 2019 IREM® Global Summit, Yardi® will present technology innovations that are shaping the real estate industry's path forward.

The Sept. 23-26 event will showcase new technologies from the Yardi Elevate Suite, a connected solution for asset management, and the RENTCafé Suite, a comprehensive platform for marketing, leasing and resident services. Experts will present demos and answer questions at Booth #1300 in the exhibition area.

On Sept. 26, Yardi will sponsor Facing Forward: Using Improv to Embrace the Future, combining learning with levity as famed comedy troupe Second City demonstrates the personal and professional benefits of improv.

The IREM Global Summit addresses key issues in commercial and residential property management including technology, the crucial property manager/asset manager relationship and strategies for maximizing performance and processes. IREM members in the U.S. manage over $1.9 trillion in real estate assets including over 10 billion square feet of commercial space and more than 11.6 million residential units.

"This is an important time for real estate managers to work together and prepare for exciting opportunities facing our rapidly changing industry. Yardi is proud to participate in this vital event and embody the conference's 'Forward' theme," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing for Yardi.

