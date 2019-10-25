Yardi Promotes Superior Care at CALA 2019 Fall Conference

SANTA BARBARA, California, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® returns as a sponsor and exhibitor for the California Assisted Living Association (CALA) 2019 Fall Conference and Trade Show. The annual convention brings together over 800 senior living leaders for discussions on workforce development, resident care, technology services and public policy. The event is set for Nov. 4-6 in Palm Springs, Calif.

During the CALA conference, attendees can join breakout sessions and earn continuing education units. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, best-selling author Jack Uldrich will deliver the opening address on technology trends that could transform care delivery. Other notable sessions include a panel with senior living attorneys and a public policy update on recent regulatory changes.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Yardi is sponsoring the new CALA Awards Celebration Luncheon. Recipients of the Excellence in Service Award will be recognized for their dedication and commitment to senior living. Highlights from CALA's inaugural Culinary Knockout Event will also be shared.

"CALA provides an essential meeting ground for the assisted living industry in California," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living for Yardi. "The association contributes valuable insights on regulations that directly affect care, and it takes the time to celebrate those who help the industry thrive. We're happy to join CALA in honoring these exemplary professionals."

CALA attendees are invited to visit booth 28 or schedule time to learn more about Yardi's single connected solution for senior living management.

About CALA

The California Assisted Living Association (CALA) is the only association solely representing California's elderly residential care facilities. CALA offers tools and resources to support day-to-day operations and quality care for residents. For more information, visit caassistedliving.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

