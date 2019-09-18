Yardi Setting the Pulse at AEE World 2019 Conference & Expo

SANTA BARBARA, California, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® will showcase its industry leadership in energy management technology at the AEE World 2019 Conference & Expo, a forum for energy-efficient products and services hosted by the Association of Energy Engineers.

The event, taking place Sept. 25-27 in Washington, D.C., draws 3,500 people who manage energy policy, strategy and innovation for buildings and facilities. Booth #500 in the expo area will feature the Yardi Pulse® Suite, which includes energy intelligence and automation solutions that reduce operating costs, increase asset value, promote efficiency and improve occupant comfort.

Along with participating in the conference, Yardi provides leadership for the organization itself. Ray Segars, a Yardi energy and sustainability consultant, has been elected vice president of AEE for the Southeastern U.S. In January 2020, he will join about a half dozen other leaders of the 18,000-member, Atlanta-based nonprofit professional society. His responsibilities will include guiding regional AEE chapters, setting up educational events for members and establishing programs and scholarships for college students pursuing energy-related careers.

"I joined AEE about 10 years ago, when the push for certified energy managers and other expertise ramped up. The property management industry has come very far since then, thanks in part to Yardi, and I'm pleased to have the opportunity to duplicate our successes on an international scale," said Segars, who will lead a session on sustainability reporting at AEE World.

"Ray has nearly four decades of experience in the energy industry and holds certifications from AEE as an energy manager and from the U.S. Green Building Council as a LEED Green Associate. He is extremely well qualified to help the AEE fulfill its mission to foster sustainable development. And he'll deliver a highly informative presentation at AEE World," said Akshai Rao, vice president of procure to pay and energy for Yardi.

