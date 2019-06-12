Yardi Showcasing New Innovation at 2019 Realcomm | IBcon Conferences

Attendees can see Yardi's latest innovations at Booth #719 in the exhibition hall. Yardi® Elevate , which encompasses in-depth operational data, deal management, market intelligence, predictive insights, budgeting, business intelligence and revenue forecasting. Yardi Pulse ® , an energy management platform delivering energy automation and energy intelligence that generates actionable energy insight and drives efficiency. And Yardi® Kube ™, which combines deal and member management, merchant services, accounting and more in one easy-to-use technology suite for coworking and shared space operators.

Yardi leaders will also discuss technology's impact on the real estate industry in keynote addresses, panels, roundtables and live-streamed interviews during Realcomm | IBcon.

Watch a video that will kick off the Realcomm | IBcon CIO Roundtable at which Todd Huebsch, Vice President of Commercial Sales for Yardi, will participate in a panel session.

