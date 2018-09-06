Yardi Sponsors 2018 Argentum Chief Executive Summit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® returns as a sponsor at the annual Argentum Chief Executive Summit, which brings together thought leaders, influential policy makers and senior living executives to discuss the most significant business issues affecting the future of the senior living industry. The event, expected to draw 65 senior living influencers, is set to take place September 12–13, 2018, in Boston, Massachusetts.

A benefit of Premier Membership with Argentum, the summit provides networking opportunities as well as informational sessions and a lineup of inspiring guests. Speakers include Congresswoman Katherine Clark, Sociobiologist Rebecca Costa, NIC Chief Economist Beth Burnham Mace and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Senior Economist and Policy Advisor Dr. Christopher Foote, among esteemed others.

Program highlights include sessions focused on the impact of the economy on senior living workforce trends, midterm policy implications, the changing face of media communications and technology in the form of a senior living science fair. Participants will also tour the MIT Media Lab, an interdisciplinary research laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"Each year, Argentum holds its Chief Executive Summit to explore ways to foster innovation in the senior living industry. The sessions are incredibly relevant, with topics driven by current events—but it's also very hands on," said Richard Nix, senior director of senior living sales for Yardi. "We look forward to seeing what's in store this year including all of the new technologies that will affect the future of the industry."

Attendees can schedule time to meet with Yardi to learn more about its single connected solution for senior living management.

About Argentum

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. For more information, visit argentum.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

