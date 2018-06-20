Yardi Sponsors American Seniors Housing Association Mid-Year Meeting

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



ASHA's meetings, which are complimentary and open only to Association members, are stimulating and thought-provoking gatherings of the nation's top senior housing professionals. Meeting participants share information and business insights, debate industry issues and hear from nationally recognized speakers.

As stated on ASHA's website, the generous sponsorship the Association receives for its events and research makes it possible to host the senior living industry's premier executive meetings and also remain at the forefront of major research initiatives.

"Yardi is delighted to support conferences and events such as ASHA's meetings, where senior living industry leaders get together to exchange insights, explore opportunities and discuss important issues facing the industry," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi.

SOURCE Yardi