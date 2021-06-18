Yardi Supports India Hospitals and Direct Relief International During COVID-19 Fight

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 1,700 employees based in Pune, India, Yardi® has had many staff personally impacted by the COVID-19 surge that has drastically affected India over the last several months.

Yardi Software India Private Limited (YSIPL), the India division of the global real estate technology company, has worked on corporate social responsibility (CSR) measures consistently since its inception in 2004. The Pune CSR team used its relationships with support organizations and hospitals to identify 10 hospitals in need of financial assistance to address the current virus surge and prepare for future outbreaks.

The hospitals will split a $1.3 million donation from Yardi. The funds will be used for medical equipment such as ventilators, ICU equipment, compressors, oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines, as well as help to set up hospital oxygen plants for future use.

"Most of the hospitals we have chosen are providing free or discounted primary and tertiary services to the poor. We hope that the greater support that the low-income groups need will be facilitated and increased through our donations to these hospitals," said Bharati Kotwal, Head of CSR at YSIPL.

Yardi also financially supported the India response efforts of Direct Relief International, a Santa Barbara-based global medical aid non-profit.

"India is experiencing severe shortages of medical oxygen and oxygen concentrators," said Bhupi Singh, executive vice president of Direct Relief, during the recent surge. "Oxygen is among the most important needs of patients who are severely ill with COVID-19, and who often arrive at hospitals with extremely low blood-oxygen levels. India is also in critically short supply of intensive care medications, COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, intubation supplies, ventilators, PPE and hospital beds."

Worldwide, Yardi has consistently stepped up to offer funds, resources and support during emergencies over the decades, including $6 million to food banks and other organizations during the first year of the pandemic. The company also developed its Rent Relief software and service platform to help states, counties and cities manage more than $1 billion in emergency assistance. The software has been deployed across the U.S. Mortgage Relief will further assist governments as they disburse aid to households unable to make mortgage payments and utilities.

