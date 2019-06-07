Yardi Triple Threat at 2019 Realcomm | IBcon Conferences

SANTA BARBARA, California, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is proud to return as a Platinum Elite sponsor, presenter and exhibitor at the Realcomm | IBcon conferences taking place June 12–14 in Nashville, Tenn. These premier events bring together thousands of commercial and corporate real estate professionals to discuss how technology, automation and innovation impact the real estate industry. Attendees are encouraged to visit Yardi at Booth #719 and to attend the following sessions:

, company founder and president, will join leaders from Microsoft, Intel and Tridium during the General Session keynote "Big Changes Ahead – The Next Chapter of Real Estate Technology & Innovation" Anant Yardi returns as a panelist alongside other industry software providers for "#WhatsComingNext – Insights from the Industry's Leading Solution Providers"

, SVP of global solutions at Yardi, will join an executive panel discussion on investment management challenges titled "View from the Top – An Enterprise Perspective" and will also be interviewed live during the conference Todd Huebsch , vice president of commercial sales at Yardi, will participate in the CIO Roundtable "Drivers of Innovation" session

, vice president of global solutions at Yardi, will be a panelist in the "GDPR, CCPA and More – A Connected World Accelerates the Privacy Discussion" and "Mergers and Acquisitions on Fire – Major RE Tech Companies Invest in PropTech" sessions Jeff Adler , vice president of Yardi Matrix, will participate in the "Building the CRE Platform of the Future" and "External Real Estate Information Sources – Understanding the Landscape" panel sessions

Brian Sutherland , industry principal of global solutions at Yardi, will present to COO|CFO|CAO Innovation Summit attendees during the "Drivers of Innovation" session and will also be interviewed live during the conference

"The conference theme this year is 'REcalibrate: Using Innovation to Turn Challenges into Opportunities,' and that's just what our solutions for property, asset and energy management are designed to do. The Realcomm team has built the perfect vehicle for industry leaders to share the challenges they face and how they leverage technology to not just solve problems, but open new doors," said Robert Teel, senior vice president of global solutions for Yardi.

Not attending Realcomm? You can watch live streaming on Day 1 and Day 2 of the event. To learn more about Yardi solutions featured at the conference, join a webinar.

About Realcomm Conference Group LLC

Realcomm Conference Group LLC is a worldwide research and event company at the intersection of technology, innovation and real estate operations. Through annual conferences, webinars, workshops, CIO Forums and other strategic services, Realcomm provides networking and collaboration opportunities, while educating industry professionals about the latest business solutions and technologies to improve commercial real estate development, leasing, management and operations. For more information, visit realcomm.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

