Yardi Upgrades EHR Care Stream App

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yardi® EHR Care Stream app is now available for smartphones. Accordingly, the app is compatible with both smartphones and tablet devices.

Nurses and senior care staff can now perform order resolutions and execute point-of-care charting directly from a smartphone. This helps staff members streamline workflows, save time and optimize care responsibilities. With a user interface reformatted for smartphone use, the app supports the same functionality as the tablet version.

Yardi EHR is an electronic health record system fully integrated into the Yardi® Senior Living Suite.

"With the flexibility to perform order resolutions and related tasks from a smartphone, senior care staff can complete their work more efficiently," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "The upgrade also helps staff members with limited access to tablet devices. Smartphone functionality allows more communities to utilize the app's many benefits."

To download the Yardi EHR Care Stream app for smartphones, visit the Google Play Store or the App Store.

