YAS MARINA CIRCUIT HOSTS AUCTION OF SPECTACULAR RACING AND SPORTS CARS DURING #ABUDHABIGP WEEKEND

News provided by

Ethara

25 Nov, 2023, 08:52 ET

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend's milestone 15th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX will host an exclusive auction featuring over 30 of the world's most desirable collector cars, including F1® racecars and state-of-the-art supercars.

Taking place on the iconic start-finish line on Saturday 25th November, global petrolheads can stream the auction on Bonhamscars.com. Sales from the "On the Grid: The Abu Dhabi Auction," held by Bonhams|Cars in partnership with Formula 1 Paddock Club, with sales expected to reach over US$20 million.

Continue Reading
The Bonhams On The Grid Auction will see iconic cars including Mario Andretti’s championship winning 1978 John Player Special Lotus-Cosworth Type 79 on sale on Saturday
The Bonhams On The Grid Auction will see iconic cars including Mario Andretti’s championship winning 1978 John Player Special Lotus-Cosworth Type 79 on sale on Saturday
The 2006 McLaren MP4/21, driven by Räikkönen in the infamous Monaco incident will be on sale in Abu Dhabi
The 2006 McLaren MP4/21, driven by Räikkönen in the infamous Monaco incident will be on sale in Abu Dhabi

The impressive line-up of cars has been on public display at Yas Marina Circuit across the whole weekend in a custom built, state-of-the-art gallery, just 100 metres from the track, as well as in fan zones and within the Paddock.

Headlining the exclusive auction are F1® cars that have not only competed, but also triumphed in Grands Prix and are therefore etched in the memories of countless global fans who have avidly followed the sport.

Mario Andretti's 1978 John Player Special Lotus-Cosworth Type 79 – the "Black Beauty" in which the American racing superstar claimed his Formula 1® World Drivers' Championship title offers the only opportunity to own a F1® car from an American World Champion. It is offered in the sale for an estimate of US$6.5 – 9.5 million.

Another exciting opportunity to acquire a F1® racecar is with Kimi Räikkönen's McLaren MP4/21, offered at an estimate of US$2.5 – 3.5 million. Räikkönen achieved two podium finishes with the McLaren, however in Monaco the engine overheated and Räikkönen is famously remembered for heading back to his yacht instead of the team's paddock.

Other auction items of note include: Formula 1® World Champion Driver, Fernando Alonso's 2022 custom-specification McLaren Elva; a uniquely specified Porsche 911 RSR, along with a 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 Super Veloce.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285352/Ethara_1.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285353/Ethara_2.jpg

SOURCE Ethara

Also from this source

ETHARA UNVEILS NEW KEY EVENT SUPPORTERS FOR THE FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2023

ETHARA UNVEILS NEW KEY EVENT SUPPORTERS FOR THE FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2023

Ethara has joined forces with new key event supporters Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mubadala to help deliver the FORMULA 1...
ETHARA: STORY IN NUMBERS - A PEEK BEHIND THE SCENES AT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT AHEAD OF THE 2023 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

ETHARA: STORY IN NUMBERS - A PEEK BEHIND THE SCENES AT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT AHEAD OF THE 2023 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

With the milestone 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale just around the corner, Yas Marina Circuit is buzzing with activity as the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.