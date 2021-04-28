YASC Global Gives Yardi Software Users an Inside Look at Innovation

YASC Global, free to all clients, offers on-demand classes on software used for marketing, leasing, construction, energy management, procurement and other operations, plus live chat support. Using the Yardi® Aspire learning platform, attendees from commercial, residential, PHA, senior living and other real estate markets create customized curricula from more than 280 classes. All Yardi clients are automatically enrolled in the conference.

Along with education, social elements have always been central to the YASC experience, which dates to 1999. The fall conference, for example, featured an exclusive performance from internationally acclaimed band Of Monsters And Men. With every view triggering a donation from Yardi, the event earned $75,000 for charities. In May, attendees will hear from a two-time Grammy Award winner and Yardi again will make a donation for every attendee viewing the show. There will also be enjoy daily relaxation sessions, social media exchanges, giveaways, fun contests and more.

"Our clients benefit by seeing how our software solutions evolve to meet changing conditions in real estate property and investment management. That's why we were determined last year to deliver the value of YASC in a new way and maintain personal interaction as well," said Kevin Yardi, the company's vice president of global solutions. "We welcome our clients to enjoy a memorable event in May as everybody looks forward to being able to meet, share experiences and learn in person again."

See how YASC Global can help Yardi clients run their organizations more efficiently.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

