YASH Technologies Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 - Mid-market Enterprises

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YASH Technologies, a global technology services and solutions provider, has been recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – Mid-market Enterprises.

The assessment evaluates service providers based on market impact, vision, and capability. YASH's positioning reflects its focused strategy, supported by integrated capabilities across cloud, infrastructure, and security, along with a flexible, modular service delivery model.

YASH Technologies recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® 2026.

Everest Group highlighted YASH's differentiated focus, noting its ability to deliver right-sized transformation programs tailored to the unique operational and financial realities of mid-sized enterprises. Its consumption-based service model enables clients to scale adoption in line with business priorities while maintaining agility and cost control. YASH's strengths in combining localized engagement with global delivery capabilities were also noted, enabling clients to benefit from regional responsiveness while leveraging global expertise and consistency.

"This recognition is the result of our conviction that transformative solutions must be built for diversity of industries, scale, and ambition," said Rakesh Kumar Jain, Global Head, Cloud & Infrastructure Services, YASH Technologies. "Every organization operates with unique constraints, but the demand for precision, speed, and measurable outcomes is universal. We don't offer one-size-fits-all answers; we engineer for that reality. Our tailored approach meets organizations where they are, while our broader portfolio empowers businesses of every scale to modernize faster, smarter, and with confidence."

According to Everest Group, the digital workplace services market for mid-market enterprises reached US$26.5 billion in 2025, growing annually by 30–35%. This growth is driven by rising cost pressures, increasing IT complexity, and the need for AI-led modernization. Organizations are increasingly adopting lean, outcome-driven IT models—an area where YASH's modular, consumption-based approach is closely aligned.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies helps enterprises reimagine what's possible and accelerate transformation with an AI-first, consultative, value-centric approach. As a global technology integrator, YASH brings together strategic advisory, deep industry expertise, and innovative accelerators to deliver business outcomes at scale. By embedding AI across frameworks and services, we enable organizations to modernize applications, unlock value from business data, optimize infrastructure, and create secure, intuitive experiences for employees, customers, and partners. Headquartered in the U.S. with an extensive network of global delivery centers, YASH serves clients across six continents. The company is appraised at CMMI-DEV V2.0 Level 5 and certified under ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

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SOURCE YASH Technologies