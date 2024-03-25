YASSI Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 25 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Automated Software Solutions Inc. (YASSI), the platform of record for real-time vehicle lienholder, registration, and title data, announced that the company has joined Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program, a new initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.

"Joining Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program marks a big moment for YASSI, and we are thrilled to be a part of this innovative ecosystem," said Bob Rieger, CEO and Chairman of YASSI. "As pioneers in providing comprehensive, real-time vehicle data through a single API and web app, our mission aligns with the program's goal of transforming the insurance industry. This collaboration signifies a leap forward in our journey, enabling us to connect more closely with industry leaders and stakeholders who are just as passionate about leveraging technology to enhance insurance processes."

The challenges insurers face today are numerous and complex, ranging from improving claims processing speeds to enhancing fraud detection and streamlining underwriting. YASSI is at the forefront of addressing these issues by delivering instant, accurate, and reliable vehicle information, such as real time lienholder, registered owner, title, registration and driver data, which is crucial for making informed decisions and offering better services to policyholders. Being part of the Insurtech Vanguards program not only validates YASSI's efforts but also provides the company with unparalleled opportunities to refine its technology, expand its reach, and ultimately contribute to shaping the future of insurance.

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtech companies, while connecting them with Guidewire's P&C customers.

"We are excited to welcome YASSI to the Insurtech Vanguards program," said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist at Guidewire. "YASSI's innovative approach to providing real-time vehicle data aligns with our mission to empower insurers with cutting-edge technology. Their solutions not only streamline operations but also enhance the overall experience for policyholders, making a significant impact on the industry. We look forward to supporting YASSI in their journey and exploring the value they bring to our customers and the insurance ecosystem at large."

About YASSI

YASSI is the leading platform of record for the vehicle and driver ecosystem. Utilizing the highest level of data security and the latest technology, YASSI provides a single point API to access vehicle lien, title, registration, driver history, and more. YASSI services help streamline and enhance the work of insurance companies, financial institutions, vehicle dealers, salvage companies and related entities across the dynamic and ever-expanding ecosystem serving vehicles and the people who operate them. YASSI is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

