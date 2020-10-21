Yasso Launches Direct-To-Consumer Shop

"At Yasso we continuously look for ways to innovate and improve our consumer experience and offerings, ensuring that Yasso is available for purchase where consumers choose to shop. The significant increase in online shopping this year led us to expedite our DTC timeline, with Yasso now available to order directly to your door," said Craig Shiesley, Yasso CEO. "The addition of the direct to consumer option provides our fans with a convenient way to purchase our craveable products without having to leave their homes. And we'll use this new platform to gather feedback from our consumers and continue to look for ways to expand our value proposition."

Yasso has designed an easy ordering and shipping process to maximize convenience:

Yasso's shipping process utilizes a biodegradable insulated container with enough dry ice to keep product frozen during transit and through delivery ensuring that their decadent bars get to your door with deliciousness intact.

The order minimum to purchase online is 8 boxes and shoppers can choose their own variety or pick a pack of Yasso's best-sellers. Available only to the continental US.

To order please visit https://yasso.com/shop/

About Yasso

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create desserts that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in the world, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 14 flavors of novelty stick bars and 4 flavors of dipped chocolate bars all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find your local retailers and to learn more about Yasso, please visit www.yasso.com and follow @yasso .

